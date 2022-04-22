ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

East Oakland Youth Development Center Gets $100,000 Donation From Amazon

By Shawn Chitnis
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YIscV_0fGfWUu700

OAKLAND (KPIX) — For programs like the East Oakland Youth Development Center, every dollar counts so a $100,000 donation from Amazon was a cause to celebrate Thursday.

EOYDC was one of three local groups chosen for six-figure cash infusions because of their commitment to providing safe and supportive spaces for students afterschool.

Danika Hunt, who coordinates EOYDC’s afterschool leadership program, said the groups provide much needed mentoring.

“We have so many like awesome people to look up to that look like our kids that look like us,” Hunt said. “I think that is so important to see somebody that you could be.”

EOYDC helps students work on their academics outside of the classroom, giving them attention to any gaps they may face for their grade level.

It also offers activities that develops important social skills. Children in Kindergarten all the way up to young adults benefit from the services at the center.

“The ability to be able to be themselves, to be able to give back to community,” said Landon Hill, the chief program officer at the Center. “It means the world to us every time that someone decides to invest in our young people and entrust us with that.”

Hill is an example of someone who benefitted from the opportunities at EOYDC and now gives back as a staff member. He spent part of his teen years as a youth leader and came back after getting a master’s degree.

“There is something more than just having a job but there’s something about being mission driven,” he told KPIX 5.

In addition to EOYDC, Oakland Promise and Tech Exchange received donations.

Oakland Promise works with families to help students pursue a variety of higher education options including college and technical schools.

Tech Exchange helps schools and individual students get access to computers for free or at an affordable price.

Hunt focuses on children between kindergarten and fifth grade. Her activities are focused on developing important academic skills. She is proud to work in East Oakland and have an impact on young children each day, seeing the difference the nonprofit can make by spending extra time with these students outside of school.

“I get to be the role model that I didn’t have as a kid and that to me just means the world,” said Hunt

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

Local Educators Seek To Provide More Book Access In Bay Area ‘Book Deserts’

by Jocelyn Moran SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF)– World Book Day is on Saturday, but many neighborhoods in the Bay Area often lack access to books. Unite for Literacy calls them “book deserts,” and their map shows that areas along the peninsula and in San Francisco, Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Alameda counties fall under these. One local teacher-librarian though is trying to change that in her school. Jessica Martinez works at Bret Harte Elementary School on Gilman Avenue in San Francisco. United for Literacy’s map shows that in that area, just about 5% of homes have more than 100 books. Martinez is not just...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Shaw: Sunnyvale shelter donation policy makes no sense

Pasta. It’s what’s for dinner, and lunch and would be for breakfast, if hot breakfast was ever served at the Sunnyvale shelter. Eating pasta 45 times within a 30-day period has to eventually cause some negative health effects. It’s cheap, easy to prepare and serves a lot of people. Understood. What I can’t understand, is... The post Shaw: Sunnyvale shelter donation policy makes no sense appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SUNNYVALE, CA
San Diego Channel

California high school has COVID-19 outbreak following prom

Ninety out of the 600 attendees at a recent California high school prom tested positive for COVID-19. According to KGO-TV, students at San Mateo High School gathered for the prom at San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum. Masks were optional for the event, which organizers said followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Society
CBS San Francisco

3 Accused Of Aiding Napa Doctor In Scheme Offering Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards, Treatments

NAPA (CBS SF) – Federal prosecutors have charged three people for allegedly aiding a Napa naturopathic doctor who was convicted in a scheme to sell fake COVID-19 vaccine cards and treatments. According to the Department of Justice, 46-year-old Jason Costanza of El Campo, Texas, 40-year-old Jaimi Jensen of Santa Cruz and 41-year-old Ranna Shamiya of Ukiah were charged this week. Prosecutors said the three were associates of Dr. Juli Mazi, who pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme. Costanza, who was Mazi’s office manager, is facing conspiracy and false statement charges for allegedly providing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards to customers. Prosecutors said Costanza...
NAPA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland to consider dropping proof of vaccination requirement, but require masks at mega-events

Oakland to consider dropping proof of vaccination requirement, but require masks at mega-events. The Oakland City Council is likely going to roll back the city's proof of vaccination requirement that's in place for most indoor settings, such as restaurants, bars, gyms, and other businesses. At the same time, the revised ordinance would impose a mask mandate at indoor facilities with more than 1,000 people. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Gilroy Garlic Festival, a Bay Area Tradition for More Than 40 Years, Cancelled ‘Indefinitely’

It looks like the Bay Area’s favorite large, bustling garlicky festival is no longer: This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival is cancelled and the event could remain cancelled for the “foreseeable future,” the Gilroy Dispatch reports. Festival organizers told the news site a combination of COVID-19 “uncertainties” and “prohibitive insurance requirements,” coupled with the fact that the Garlic Festival Association, which runs the annual event, has been losing money for close to a decade led to the decision. Organizers also told ABC7 News they made no revenue in 2019 and 2020, and were forced to pivot to smaller events in 2021. (Another wrench, the Dispatch added, is the fact that the festival is among the defendants named in several lawsuits filed after the 2019 shooting that left three people dead and 17 injured. Those lawsuits are still pending.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Development#Charity#Kpix#Eoydc
KSBW.com

Gilroy Garlic Festival says farewell to its large event

GILROY, Calif. — The popular Gilroy Garlic Festival and gourmet alley, which attracted tens of thousands of garlic lovers and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities, is being canceled indefinitely. “Due to lingering uncertainties from the pandemic, along with prohibitive insurance requirements by the City of...
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crime Fears Slow Plans To Restore Hidden Oakland Neighborhood Staircases

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A plan to restore a series of hidden staircases in East Oakland is running into a roadblock due to concerns over crime. One of the five stairways the city wants to renovate in the Eastmont Hills neighborhood is located between Outlook Avenue and Hillmont Drive. The impassable trail is sandwiched between two houses and overgrown with vegetation. Supporters said those five stairways, once done, would connect people in the flatlands of East Oakland up to the hills. “It also connects neighborhoods, and that’s something we haven’t been able to do,” said neighbor Midori Tabata. “So you’re kind of like...
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Californian

Flight 510 to Berkeley, now boarding

No two days are alike in Berkeley. The sun comes out for two days in late spring and you think, “ahh, summer is coming,” until the next day greets you with rain clouds and chilly winds. In a state school of over forty thousand students, you’ll hardly pass the same stranger twice in a day (if you do, it’s fate).
BERKELEY, CA
Scrubs Magazine

More Hospitals are Having Robots Fill in for Nurses Suffering from Burnout

Millions of nurses all over the U.S. are being stretched to their breaking points as they’re asked to take on more patients. The ongoing nursing shortage isn’t getting any better as healthcare workers increasingly suffer from burnout and fatigue. But some providers are getting help from an unlikely source. Robots are starting to fill in the gaps when there aren’t enough nurses to go around, and some providers say they are thankful for the help.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Charities
KRON4 News

East Bay leaders push for homelessness funding

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – East Bay leaders are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to keep funds to fight the homeless crisis. The state’s flexible homeless funding is set to expire in July 20-23. Local leaders say some homeless programs will end. The mayors of Oakland and Berkeley and other local leaders gathered outside Clifton Hall […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tiburon to pay $150K to Black couple after racial profiling suit

TIBURON, Calif. - The town of Tiburon agreed to pay $150,000 a Black couple to settle their racial profiling lawsuit. The couple owns the downtown clothing boutique, Yema. Last year, they had sued seeking $2 million for alleged emotional distress and potential loss of revenue, as well as punitive damages.
TIBURON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Young Antioch Siblings Receive Life-Saving Kidney Transplants Hours Apart

ANTIOCH (KPIX 5) – The Ouimet family’s two youngest kids both have a rare liver disorder, and were both desperately needing kidney transplants until they received life-saving phone calls hours apart. For the family from Antioch, this incredibly tough journey began roughly 10 years ago. Matthew Ouimet first received a liver and kidney transplant at the age of 2. Now at 11 years old, Matthew is back home recovering from his 2nd kidney transplant. “I’m actually able to be a normal kid. I’m glad I can take a break from all this stuff after so many years and waiting,” Matthew told KPIX 5 on...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'I don't feel comfortable': San Leandro 8th grader threatened by teacher speaks out

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - One of the targets of a San Leandro teacher's threatening remarks is telling his side of the story. The Bancroft Middle School teacher is on leave after recordings were leaked on social media in which he told his class "I have shot kids younger than him," and expressed regret that he's not allowed to put his hands on a student. Now, that student, Jahsyr Love, is speaking out.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Richmond Scholar Joins Forces With Father To Launch Own Company

By Jennifer Mistrot and Elizabeth Cook RICHMOND (KPIX 5) — Starting a new business is challenging but Eric Manzanares is working from a solid foundation, and that foundation is his family. The 26-year-old Richmond resident partnered with his dad to launch EM Demolition last year. The work can be grueling but Manzanares says he is not afraid to get his hands dirty. His father Ercides says he is proud to work alongside his son. “[I’m] very proud,” said Ercides Manzanares of his son. “We’ll be able to work together, so that’s a good thing. Make our own schedule.” “We do demolition work,” explained Manzanares....
RICHMOND, CA
rolling out

Dr. Katherine Brown’s love for community is helping to save lives

One thing the past two years have shown us is that life is not only short but precious. So, when given the opportunity to save a life, one should lend a helping hand but may not have the know-how. Dr. Katherine Brown has been helping raise awareness and educate communities across the country on how to do CPR for over 10 years. Through her company, Learn CPR LLC, Dr. Brown has gone from Chicago and as far as Israel to teach CPR to communities and help reduce the troubling statistic that minorities are 30 percent less likely to receive bystander CPR in their communities.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
55K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy