ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Faye Flam: Masks aren’t required to fly. Should you still wear one?

By Faye Flam Guest Columnist
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

After a judge overturned a CDC mandate that U.S. airlines require passengers to wear masks on airplanes, the TSA immediately stopped enforcing masking in airports. One viral video even showed a flight attendant walking down an airplane aisle asking people to throw their masks away. But with COVID cases on the rise again, what does mask-abandonment mean for public health? Even if you don’t have to wear a mask on a plane, should you?

These questions are still frustratingly hard to answer. While science has brought us great advances in pharmaceutical interventions such as vaccines and COVID treatments, it’s provided little new information about the value of non-pharmaceutical interventions such as masks.

We know far less than we should about the COVID-19 risks associated with flying or the benefits of requiring cloth and surgical masks. We do know that people decrease their own risk of getting sick when they wear an N95 respirator while around other people. Reducing your own risk also protects others, since you can’t give anyone COVID-19 if you never get infected.

But far too little attention has focused on measuring the impact of public health measures. American public health officials simply decided that mandating face coverings would be our primary non-pharmaceutical intervention, under the assumption that we needed something to protect people while re-opening the economy. But that was an assumption — and one that hasn’t been rigorously tested.

Several attempts at controlled trials showed a small benefit for universal masking with surgical masks — a 10% reduction in cases. Harvard medical professor Edward Nardell says there’s good data showing surgical masks in a hospital setting reduced transmission of TB — not COVID — by about 50%. It’s a different situation, but he thinks it’s reasonable to assume surgical masks masks help somewhat but don’t render a risky situation safe.

In a recent interview, University of Minnesota epidemiologist Michael Osterholm pointed out that mask mandates may give people a false sense of safety. There’s little data on the benefit of cloth masks, and those are the masks that lots of people have been wearing on planes. Worse, lots of passengers remove their masks for large portions of a fight while they eat or drink. If the array of loose-fitting masks most people wear aren’t stopping airborne transmission, people might be taking more risks than they realize.

Air flow is good on airplanes, so the risks aren’t nearly as bad as being in a similar-sized stuffy room full of other people, but there is some danger. Harvard’s Nardell said he’d recommend people who are at higher risk, or just especially cautious, wear a fitted mask such as an N95. This isn’t easy to wear for a long flight, and you’d have to avoid the snacks and drinks — so that should figure into decisions that high risk people need to make about whether to take an overseas vacation or a local road trip.

Not all high-risk conditions are alike, so it’s a good idea to consult your doctor before booking a flight, said Leonard Marcus, co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. That would be a good idea even with the mask mandate, though he thinks the end of the mandate will make flying somewhat more risky. He also said airplane masking doesn’t have to be all black or white; for example, at times when cases are low, vaccinated people might make a reasonable choice to take off their mask to eat and drink. However, he said right now U.S. cases are edging upward and we could see a new surge with new sub-variants of omicron BA.2.

It’s not too late to learn more about the impact of masking and of different types of face coverings. Controlled studies weren’t possible during mask mandates. Now researchers could gather data on volunteers who sign up for masked or unmasked flights.

This is not a good time to scale back on research and mitigation efforts. Vaccines didn’t end the pandemic as hoped, and new variants continue to pose new threats. Scientists and public health officials should be doing more, not less, to learn how to keep people safer. We need more free tests, more help with getting immune-compromised people antiviral drugs, more nudges to get older people boosted and more scientific research on which activities and situations pose the biggest threats.

Experts I interviewed earlier in the pandemic said they saw no downside to universal masking and a potential upside, so it seemed reasonable to do it even without much data. It’s ridiculous that two years in, we still don’t have the data we need to know how valuable masking is — or isn’t. COVID is here to stay, and it could be a great benefit to us all to know what helps and what doesn’t.

Faye Flam is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and host of the podcast “Follow the Science.” She has written for the Economist, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Psychology Today, Science and other publications.

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Drop the Useless Mask Mandates and Leave Us Alone

The last couple of years have been a revelation when it comes to public health measures for battling COVID-19 and whatever bugs come next. We've seen that masks offer little protection unless they're the uncomfortable medical variety, states that locked down hardest took nasty economic hits in return for little if any health benefit, and kids isolated by decree from their peers suffer mental health issues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

All 50 states have removed mask mandates: Should you keep wearing one?

Per recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, all 50 states have dropped their indoor mask mandate, and many Americans are starting to leave their masks at home. That leaves the question: Should you still wear a mask, even if no one else is?. Effectiveness of masks: Jamie Meyer,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Osterholm
CNET

How Much Does Your Mask Protect You if Others Aren't Wearing One?

We've been encouraged to wear masks throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, mostly to protect the people around us from inhaling the tiny pieces of airborne virus that could fly out of our mouths and noses, sometimes before we even realize we're sick. But wearing a mask also protects the person wearing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

CDC to Extend Federal Mask Mandate by Two Weeks, Report Says

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to extend the federal mask requirement for public transit by two weeks, according to a report Wednesday from the Associated Press. The federal mandate, which...
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgical Masks#The Masks#Cdc#Aircraft#Tsa#Covid#N95#American
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Salon

Fox News anchor mocked after claiming it costs "nearly $11 for a gallon of milk"

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith claimed that a gallon of milk cost her nearly $11 during a recent segment, quickly provoking a round of Twitter mockery. "I bought a gallon of milk last night — granted, we live in New York, things are higher priced than a lot of areas in the country — it's nearly $11 for a gallon of milk at a New York grocery store," Smith said as the cable news chyron read "Inflation Nation."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Cities issue their own mask mandates, causing further confusion

Some health experts fear that the federal travel mask mandate that’s been struck down could inadvertently have a far-reaching impact on the CDC. Following a judge’s ruling giving travelers the greenlight to unmask, some cities and agencies are implementing their own rules, causing mass confusion. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.April 22, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
Jason Weiland

Justice Department: “CDC says to still wear masks”

The U.S Department of Justice has announced that they will appeal the federal judge's decision to strike down their transportation mask mandate if it is still needed for public health purposes, according to an agency statement on Tuesday afternoon.
Thrillist

The CDC Wants to Reinstate the Indoor Transportation Mask Mandate

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy