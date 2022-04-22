ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbors Rally To Keep San Francisco YoYo’s Restaurant Open

By Reed Cowan, KPIX

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) –- KPIX 5 viewers are the reason our follow up story about a restaurant in jeopardy is up and running. We first told you the story of Joseph and Lydia at a mom and pop eatery called YOYO’s on Pacific.

Their landlord had sent them a letter for more money.

For Joseph and Lydia, it was too much, having survived the pandemic. Lydia told us she may have to close her doors. Fast forward three days later, and KPIX viewers came forward to save YOYO’s.

“We love them. They are a part of this neighborhood,” one customer told us.

Lydia says since our story first aired, business has increased by 40 percent. Now, Lydia and Joseph have put up a new sign in their window, to say thanks. One of those thank you feelings is attributed to an elementary school on Broadway, the John Yehall Chin Elementary School.

“They sent a really big order. Almost $200 of food for the kids tomorrow,” Joseph told us.

And the students aren’t the only neighbors who have stepped up.

KPIX 5 reached out to YOYO’s landlord at the contact information we were given, but haven’t had a response.

Joseph and Lydia say they’re grateful for the change of heart that came from the news story and the hundreds of good customers who believe in community.

COVID: Jackson Square Lunch Spot That Survived Pandemic in Rent Crunch

By Reed Cowan SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It’s a story that has become all too common in the last two years: Bay Area businesses being forced to close their doors, financially ravaged by the pandemic and unable to make rent. That reality has hit a much-loved Jackson Square neighborhood lunch favorite, Yo Yo’s. Joseph and Lydia Lee survived the pandemic closures and slowdowns only to recently receive a letter from their landlord asking for more money. It has been tough for Joseph and Lydia to keep their doors open at their 318 Pacific location. Their lease ended March of 2021; they say...
San Francisco Restaurant Beefs Up Security Due Rise of Crime in City

A significant change is happening at an iconic San Francisco restaurant. After 110 years, Swan Oyster Depot is stepping up its security to avoid vandalism after hours. As of Thursday, a solid steel gate has been installed to avoid run-ins with vandalism. Restaurant owners said in 2022 alone, they’ve gotten...
Gilroy Garlic Festival, a Bay Area Tradition for More Than 40 Years, Cancelled ‘Indefinitely’

It looks like the Bay Area’s favorite large, bustling garlicky festival is no longer: This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival is cancelled and the event could remain cancelled for the “foreseeable future,” the Gilroy Dispatch reports. Festival organizers told the news site a combination of COVID-19 “uncertainties” and “prohibitive insurance requirements,” coupled with the fact that the Garlic Festival Association, which runs the annual event, has been losing money for close to a decade led to the decision. Organizers also told ABC7 News they made no revenue in 2019 and 2020, and were forced to pivot to smaller events in 2021. (Another wrench, the Dispatch added, is the fact that the festival is among the defendants named in several lawsuits filed after the 2019 shooting that left three people dead and 17 injured. Those lawsuits are still pending.)
Woman Attacked in Broad Daylight in SF's North Beach Neighborhood: Police

Police are investigating after a young Asian woman was attacked by a man on a busy street in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood Friday. The motivation behind the attack is not known at this time. But recent attacks on the Asian American and Pacific Islander community or AAPI have gone up dramatically since the start of the pandemic. There were nine attacks in 2020 and last year the number jumped to 60.
Power Surge Short Circuits Livermore Neighborhood; ‘It Is The Doorbell But It’s Fried’

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — During a windstorm two weeks ago, a palm frond fell onto electrical lines triggering a power surge that has jolted a Livermore neighborhood. PG&E has solved part of the problem, chopping down the palm tree and targeting others for removal after getting permission from city officials. But neighbors are still wrestling with replacing damaged appliances and wondering who will cover the cost. Among those residents is George Paloma. “It is the doorbell but it’s fried,” Paloma pointed out the damage during a walkthrough of his home. “It was cold … the last I checked it was 59 degrees...
Shake Shack Adds to Its Bay Area Empire With 2 New Locations

The People love a Shake Shack, and now the New York-based chain has plans to bring more ShackBurgers to the Bay Area: SFGATE reports Shake Shack is set to open new locations at both Stonestown Galleria and Bay Street Emeryville. Another possible location in Walnut Creek is unconfirmed, but the company is noticeably advertising jobs for a restaurant at that spot on the Shake Shack website.
Boston’s Underground Donut Tours Are a Sweet Treat

There's never a shortage of entertaining things to do in Boston. In addition to the popular, mainstream options that the typical tourist might think of such as sports games, museums, and theaters, some extra digging will bring your attention to the more unique and eclectic offerings that help give Boston its individuality and character.
