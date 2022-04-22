Neighbors Rally To Keep San Francisco YoYo’s Restaurant Open

By Reed Cowan, KPIX

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) –- KPIX 5 viewers are the reason our follow up story about a restaurant in jeopardy is up and running. We first told you the story of Joseph and Lydia at a mom and pop eatery called YOYO’s on Pacific.

Their landlord had sent them a letter for more money.

For Joseph and Lydia, it was too much, having survived the pandemic. Lydia told us she may have to close her doors. Fast forward three days later, and KPIX viewers came forward to save YOYO’s.

“We love them. They are a part of this neighborhood,” one customer told us.

Lydia says since our story first aired, business has increased by 40 percent. Now, Lydia and Joseph have put up a new sign in their window, to say thanks. One of those thank you feelings is attributed to an elementary school on Broadway, the John Yehall Chin Elementary School.

“They sent a really big order. Almost $200 of food for the kids tomorrow,” Joseph told us.

And the students aren’t the only neighbors who have stepped up.

KPIX 5 reached out to YOYO’s landlord at the contact information we were given, but haven’t had a response.

Joseph and Lydia say they’re grateful for the change of heart that came from the news story and the hundreds of good customers who believe in community.