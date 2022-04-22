ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Experts Say Widespread Use Of COVID-19 Pill Could Prevent Future Hospital Surges

By Kristina Rex
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQO65_0fGfWGnB00

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Right now, Dr. Zandra Kelley is calling patients from the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center when she discovers they’ve tested for COVID-19 through searching local databases. She’s hoping to offer them Paxlovid, a prescription drug by Pfizer that when taken early on in symptom presentation, has been proven to prevent roughly 89 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 therapeutic treatment has come a long way from when the virus first started spreading in 2020. Dr. Kelley and other providers are hoping that soon, patients know to call them to ask for the treatment.

“The good news is for treatments, our state is very well situated with an adequate supply of treatments that are available,” explained Dr. Estevan Garcia, the Chief Medical Officer at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

“People don’t know that they’re eligible,” explained Dr. Shira Doron, a well-known epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center. “People don’t know that there’s widely available supply.”

That’s what leading health experts are trying to change: awareness. If the current leading therapeutics were more widely used to treat COVID-19 cases, they say, any future hospitalization surges because of the virus could be prevented.

With the effectiveness of booster shots limiting hospitalizations by 90%, plus the 89% effectiveness of the Paxlovid treatment, “you are ending up in a situation where if you did use it in a widespread fashion, the risk of hospitalization becomes minuscule, and that’s what we need,” Dr. Doron said.

Paxlovid is a 5-day pill made by Pfizer that can be prescribed and taken at home. It stops “the virus from being able to replicate itself well,” Dr. Kelley explained. “So the Paxlovid blocks some of the tools that the virus needs to make more copies of itself, and if it can’t make more copies, it can’t make us as sick, and also makes it so we can’t pass it on as much to somebody else.”

Because the drug was in such limited supply when it first came out, public health experts fear that neither providers nor patients know how available it is now, and that the majority of adults are able to qualify.

“It is amazing who can qualify,” explained Dr. Kelley. “It’s the usual suspects you might think, people with diabetes, with cancer, with heart disease, etc. But also, if someone is a smoker or ever has been a smoker, they could qualify. If someone is physically inactive, that also is a risk factor for a moderate to severe COVID and they could qualify. If someone is just overweight, they could qualify.”

In addition, the person only needs to be presenting symptoms as mild as a headache to start the 5-day regimen. “I personally had a patient I was very concerned about with a lot of underlying conditions that could put her at great risk for hospitalization, and she did very well with the treatment and was not hospitalized,” explained Dr. Kelley.

However, some patients online have reported that after their 5 days with Paxlovid is complete, their COVID-19 symptoms start to come back, and they can still test positive on a rapid antigen test. In a statement Pfizer said, “We continue to monitor data from our ongoing clinical studies and real-world evidence. We have not seen any resistance to Paxlovid and remain very confident in its clinical effectiveness.”

Even with the reported recurrence of symptoms, doctors say the drug is still doing what it was designed to do. “Paxlovid was studied as a drug to prevent hospitalization, and it does prevent hospitalization,” Dr. Doron explained. “[Those cases don’t] invalidate the reasons to take Paxlovid, which are to prevent you from needing to go to the hospital, and so it wouldn’t for me be a reason to change my practice. You know, it might be something that I warn people could happen,” she said.

Still, with the state’s ample supply, public health experts are hopeful people will become more aware of the available treatments, test sooner, and call their doctors to get a prescription. “We know that when cases are high, we get overwhelmed hospitals and we have to stop elective surgeries which is really bad for public health,” Doron explained. “The goal here is to really shorten the disease, to shorten COVID and to prevent it from becoming something that requires hospitalization,” Dr. Garcia added. “It’s very effective in that.”

Comments / 0

Related
womenworking.com

Woman Shares Warning Signs Before Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Featured image via Shutterstock and does not show Chantal Pierre-Louis. Photo for representational purposes only. Chantal Pierre-Louis, 50, noticed she had a bad backache that made standing difficult for long periods of time. But it wasn’t until Pierre-Louis’ coworker recommended she go see a doctor for her thyroid when she lost her appetite, wondering if she perhaps had pica because she often ate ice.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
CBS Boston

Some CDC Panel Members Believe People Under 50 Should Wait For New COVID Boosters

BOSTON (CBS) — While the CDC has authorized a second booster for people 50 and older, some members of a CDC advisory panel say people under 50 should wait for the next generation of shots. The current boosters can help protect people who are older and those with underlying medical conditions from severe COVID, but the shots are less effective at preventing infection from the Omicron variant. However, newer formulations now being tested will likely provide better protection against Omicron and future variants. Health experts are concerned that the public may be developing “booster fatigue” and losing confidence in the vaccination program which could undermine future efforts to tackle new variants and spikes in cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
City
Lawrence, MA
Lawrence, MA
Health
Lawrence, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Health
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Chattanooga Daily News

Woman claims she spent a year trying to convince doctors there was something wrong with her body after her severe stomach pain and swelling was dismissed as stress and acid reflux

The 47-year-old woman says she reportedly spent one year having her severe stomach pain and other symptoms dismissed by doctors as anxiety and acid reflux. Unfortunately, she was eventually diagnosed with rare form of disease. The elementary school teacher said that she has always been a really healthy person. Two years ago, she began getting severe stomach pain and night sweats at night and saw a doctor about the issues. Her concerns were dismissed by the doctors. The unfortunate woman then went to see another doctor, who also dismissed it as nothing serious, suggesting that she pulled a muscle and prescribing her a muscle relaxer. The brave woman didn’t accept the diagnosis and insisted she get more tests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
womenworking.com

Woman’s Warning After ‘Normal’ Symptom Turned Out to Be Ovarian Cancer

In June 2021, Amy Weirick, 60, experienced post-menopausal bleeding and clotting intermittently for about a week. After being in menopause for a decade, Weirick knew something was wrong. “It felt like pelvic congestion feeling, it just felt weird,” she said in a TODAY interview. “I would come home and crash...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Covid#Family Health#Pill#Paxlovid#Tufts Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

How too much drinking harms the liver

As Americans stepped up their drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic, liver disease and transplants surged. Between March 2020 and January 2021, the number of U.S. patients with alcohol-associated liver disease who received a new liver or were wait-listed for a transplant was 50% higher than pre-pandemic projections, researchers say. Alcohol-associated...
HERSHEY, PA
The Charleston Press

Mother says her 12yo daughter, who was diagnosed with average cold even though her blood test clearly showed an infection, is ‘lucky to be alive’ after spending weeks in hospital for bacterial meningitis treatment

Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
KIDS
Gillian May

Symptoms of Heavy Drinking

Recently I had a chat with Heather, who struggles with her alcohol use but was open enough to reach out and talk to me. Heather is currently contemplating a move towards sobriety as her health issues are increasing, and she’s tired of feeling crappy all the time. Of course, sobriety is no easy feat, and I told her how amazing it is that she’s even reaching out and being honest about her drinking. That, in and of itself, will likely save her life.
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy