Knowing a snowstorm was in the forecast, Sheridan moved up the Dan Hansen Invitational from Saturday to Thursday and made the most of it. The Bronc boys won 8 events, including 2 by Texas Tanner, while the Lady Broncs won 11 events including 3 by Addie Pendergast and 2 by Preslee Moser, to win easily win the team titles in their home meet.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO