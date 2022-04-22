Son of Harlingen woman on death row visits her before her execution

Death by firing squad may sound like something from America’s pioneer days but it is set to make a dramatic comeback.Richard Moore, 57, is set to die by rifle shot on 29 April, after spending two decades on death row in South Carolina for the murder of a convenience store worker.When the Supreme Court allowed the re-introduction of the death penalty in 1976, ending a four year constitutional ban, the first execution was carried out by a firing squad.Gary Gilmore, who had been convicted of a double murder, faced down the firing squad in Utah in 1977, telling his...

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO