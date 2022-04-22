Public Health Officials Report 516 New COVID Cases, No Additional Deaths

FILE PHOTO: People wait in line to cross the San Ysidro Port of Entry in Tijuana on Nov. 9, 2021 as the U.S. reopened air and land borders to vaccinated travelers for the first time since the COVID-19 restrictions were imposed. The government on Thursday extended the requirement for vaccinations for U.S. entry. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 and no new virus-related deaths Thursday.

That marks the second straight day of an an upward trend in cases. The number of new cases, which fell as low as 176 earlier in the week, first rose to 411 as reported Wednesday, then to the 516 tally.

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell though to 90, with 10 patients requiring intensive care. There are 239 available ICU beds in the county.

The new data increased the county’s case total to 756,358, while the death toll remained at 5,233.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government said it was extending a requirement that non-U.S. citizens crossing land or ferry terminals at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders must be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The vaccination requirements had been set to expire on Thursday.

– Reuters contributed to this report