Petal, MS

Gov. Reeves signs Pregnancy Resource Act into law

WDAM-TV
 2 days ago

Oak Grove, USM product Kirk McCarty to make first MLB start.

www.wdam.com

WDAM-TV

Gov. Reeves signs ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates, vaccine passports in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill that will prevent public institutions and agencies from discriminating based on COVID-19 vaccination status. According to the governor’s office, the law will stop employers from rejecting applicants based on their vaccination status. They will also not be able to discriminate against their employee, in terms of compensation and other benefits, based on their vaccination status.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Gov. Tate Reeves signs military drivers bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves signed a new bill on Friday that requires commercial driver’s license test waivers for military members and veterans from the commission of public safety. The new bill is for those who have established training experience with operative heavy military vehicles. The House...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Crawfish boil returning downtown

Oak Grove, USM product Kirk McCarty to make first MLB start. Petal Education Foundation holds 14th annual 'Laughter & Lagniappe' event. The Petal Education Foundation put on the 14th annual Laughter & Lagniappe event Thursday evening at Petal High School.
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

Mayor Lumumba: ‘Paternalistic, racist’ Legislature failed to help Jackson despite having extra billions

Despite having unprecedented extra billions of dollars to spend, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the Mississippi Legislature failed to provide enough help to the capital city, which faces dire infrastructure and crime problems decades in the making. In a lengthy post-legislative session interview with Mississippi Today, Lumumba said “paternalistic” and “racist” attitudes of legislative […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

NAACP says state didn’t spend federal funds properly to battle COVID-19 in communities of color

The NAACP and Southern Poverty Law Center filed a federal complaint alleging the state of Mississippi did not adequately dispense federal COVID-19 relief funds to combat the pandemic’s outsized impact on communities of color. The complaint, filed on behalf of both the national organization and state chapter of the NAACP, says the state’s actions violate […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

MCC and JSU sign academic partnership

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A major partnership between Meridian Community College and Jackson State is now official, benefiting students seeking a four-year degree. MCC and Jackson State signed an Academic Articulation Agreement during a ceremony Thursday in Meridian. Through the agreement, students can further their education at JSU. The document...
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Josh Sherer named PCS Athletic Director

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Presbyterian Christian School’s Head Boys’ Basketball Coach, Josh Sherer, has been named as the new PCS Athletic Director. Today, PCS held a spirited press conference to share the exciting news that Coach Josh Sherer has been named as the new Athletic Director of Presbyterian Christian School. Coach Sherer has twenty years of coaching under his belt, including over 400 wins (92 of which at the collegiate level). His record also includes two Regional collegiate titles in the NCCAA, one Final Four collegiate level finish in the NCCAA, four District Championships in the MAIS, and a MAIS Girls Overall Championship in 2019 at Lamar School (where he had the unique privilege to win with two of his daughters playing for him; Isabella and Addyson).
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg cancer center gets transportation grant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Patients at the Forrest General Cancer Center will benefit from a recent grant award. The American Cancer Society awarded the center a Patient Transportation Grant. Staff said cancer patients who are receiving treatment often need help getting to and from facilities. This often causes a financial and logistical burden. Staff said […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Carriere teacher wins $25K teaching award

CARRIERE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Central High School (PRCHS) lead teacher Chayna Adams was awarded the $25,000 Milken Educator Award on Friday, April 22. The award was created by the Milken Family Foundation in 1987 and recognizes excellence in teaching. This year, the award is being presented at 60 schools across the country. Adams […]
CARRIERE, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal Education Foundation holds 14th annual ‘Laughter & Lagniappe’ event

Petal Residents can drop off payments for their water bills after the office closes.
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

STEM charter school to open in Mississippi

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy (SR1 CPSA) will open for the 2022-2023 school year in Canton, Mississippi. The facility will be the state’s first and only public STEM Charter School for kindergarten through 5th grade. The first school year will begin with kindergarten and 1st grade classes.  The school […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi State launches Bulldog Bundle

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders at Mississippi State University (MSU) announced the launch of Bulldog Bundle. The program allows undergraduates to have access to all required textbooks, lab manuals, access codes, digital materials and electronic books in a convenient bundle before the first day of class at average student savings of between 35-50%. The Bulldog […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WAPT

Governor signs bill to put more Mississippians to work

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Wednesday that is designed to put more Mississippians to work. "We believe 'Made in Mississippi' is more than a label, it's a way of life," Reeves said. The Senate bill will make it easier to move funds around for job...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

