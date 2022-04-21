Authorities: Local man arrested with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills now headed to federal court

An Idaho Falls man who was arrested with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills has had his case moved to federal court.

Aaron Wadsworth, 34, has been charged in four separate cases in the past year in Bonneville County for charges related to drug possession and drug trafficking. He was arrested in September by Idaho State Police after a police chase. A trooper found 370 fentanyl pills in his possession, as well as small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Wadsworth was charged again in December for reportedly trafficking methamphetamine. Court records state he texted dozens of people who were selling drugs, and that he had made two trips to California to pick up narcotics.

In February, he was caught with a larger stash of 1,000 fentanyl pills. Later that month he was charged with destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence after he reportedly tried to have his phone wiped before police could examine it.

All of those cases were dismissed after he was indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Idaho. According to court records he has been charged with two counts of possession of meth with intent to distribute (each punishable with a minimum of five years in prison and up to 40 years) and three counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute (punishable with up to 20 years in prison each).

Robin Dunn, Wadsworth’s defense attorney, filed a motion to dismiss the federal charges Monday. In a memorandum in support of the motion, Dunn says that when an agent with the Department of Homeland Security took custody of Wadsworth from the Bonneville County Jail on March 23, the agent did not show a warrant or indictment to Wadsworth or Dunn.

Dunn’s memorandum states Wadsworth had still not been served with the warrant as of Monday’s filing. In an affidavit included with the memorandum, Dunn said the agent attempted to show Dunn the warrant on his phone, but that the image was too small to clearly make out.

No date has been set to hear arguments on Dunn’s motion. A trial date has been tentatively set for Aug. 29.