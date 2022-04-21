ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities: Local man arrested with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills now headed to federal court

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

An Idaho Falls man who was arrested with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills has had his case moved to federal court.

Aaron Wadsworth, 34, has been charged in four separate cases in the past year in Bonneville County for charges related to drug possession and drug trafficking. He was arrested in September by Idaho State Police after a police chase. A trooper found 370 fentanyl pills in his possession, as well as small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Wadsworth was charged again in December for reportedly trafficking methamphetamine. Court records state he texted dozens of people who were selling drugs, and that he had made two trips to California to pick up narcotics.

In February, he was caught with a larger stash of 1,000 fentanyl pills. Later that month he was charged with destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence after he reportedly tried to have his phone wiped before police could examine it.

All of those cases were dismissed after he was indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Idaho. According to court records he has been charged with two counts of possession of meth with intent to distribute (each punishable with a minimum of five years in prison and up to 40 years) and three counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute (punishable with up to 20 years in prison each).

Robin Dunn, Wadsworth’s defense attorney, filed a motion to dismiss the federal charges Monday. In a memorandum in support of the motion, Dunn says that when an agent with the Department of Homeland Security took custody of Wadsworth from the Bonneville County Jail on March 23, the agent did not show a warrant or indictment to Wadsworth or Dunn.

Dunn’s memorandum states Wadsworth had still not been served with the warrant as of Monday’s filing. In an affidavit included with the memorandum, Dunn said the agent attempted to show Dunn the warrant on his phone, but that the image was too small to clearly make out.

No date has been set to hear arguments on Dunn’s motion. A trial date has been tentatively set for Aug. 29.

Comments / 1

Idaho State Journal

SWAT team deployed after fugitives try to hide inside local business

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies located two wanted suspects overnight after being found hiding inside a commercial business unit. Deputies were made aware that 37 year old Scott Robert Hensley had been staying inside a commercial building in the 2000 N. block of Deborah Dr. Hensley was wanted on two Felony Warrants for Failure to Appear at hearings tied to charges of Grand Theft and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and information provided to Deputies indicated he was possibly armed. ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
94.5 KATS

Police Say It’s on Yakima Streets and It’s a Killer!

The number today sits at 20. Last year at this time there were 24 overdose deaths in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says the numbers climb every month. He says last year Yakima County saw a record 98 overdoses with half connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. Overdose deaths are...
YAKIMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Homeowner finds large bag of meth in front yard

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A homeowner called Lynnwood police after he found a strange package in his front yard Tuesday that turned out to be a bag of drugs. The man at the home in the 3300 block of 177th Place South told police that when he got home, he saw what he described as a “bag of crystals” wrapped in plastic sitting in his front yard.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KTUL

Four arrested for allegedly "jackpotting" ATM machine at OnCue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Idaho State Journal

Police: Arrests after local teenager overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana evidence of deadly local trend

Two McCammon residents are facing decades in prison if convicted of drug-related charges stemming from a multi-agency investigation that was launched in February after a local teenager reportedly ingested marijuana products that had been laced with deadly fentanyl, according to Pocatello police. Treyl Nehemiah Torres, 20, and Raschel Dawn Thomsen, 25, have each been charged with two counts of felony trafficking of marijuana and two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing amphetamines and Adderall, court records show. Torres also faces...
POCATELLO, ID
