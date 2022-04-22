New Boston ISD to switch to 4-day school week

SHREVEPORT, La. - It's another weekend full of events in the ArkLaTex. The Dayton's Dream Foundation Basketball Tournament will be held at Bill Cockrell Community Center in Shreveport on Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m. Admission is $10. The Dayton's Dream Foundation Basketball Tournament will include three days of fun for everyone. A meet and greet will be held Friday, April 22 from 5-8 p.m. The basketball tournament will be held Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and the awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, April 24 from 2-5 p.m. Teams can pre-register by calling 318-510-1536.
