Disney Employees Getting Two Extra Days Off To “Recharge” As Company Gears Up For Return To Office

Click here to read the full article.

Employees from the film and TV divisions of the Walt Disney Co. will be getting additional holidays in 2022. I hear that leaders across the company sent memos to their staffers, informing them that May 27, the Friday heading into the Memorial Day weekend, will be designated as non-working days this year. Employees will get another extra day off in October, with the exact date varying from a division to division.

I hear the additional time off has been given so employees can “recharge” after more than two years working largely remotely amid the pandemic to keep the company afloat.

A number of Disney executives already spend some time in the office on a regular basis but there is no official company date set yet for return-to-work in-person. Disney is expected to announce soon plans for having their staffers back in the offices full-time.