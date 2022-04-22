ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hometown player Alison Lee grabs lead in LA Open

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Alison Lee made herself at home in her hometown event on Thursday, charging to the first-round lead in the LA Open.

The 27-year-old Los Angeles native and UCLA product shot a 5-under-par 66 at Wilshire Country Club to hold a one-shot edge on Emma Talley, Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen.

Jennifer Song, Haylee Harford, Janie Jackson, the Netherlands’ Dewi Weber and the South Korean duo of So Yeon Ryu and Sei Young Kim are tied for fifth at 3 under.

Lee, who has never won an LPGA event, made two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine in a bogey-free round.

“I feel really comfortable, and I would say it’s not so much the course but just being in L.A., seeing a bunch of familiar faces out there,” she said. “Sometimes when you play week to week it does get pretty lonely out there.

“When you come to an event and you see people that you recognize and you know and they’re there to support you and bring up and lift you up, … it’s just it’s nice. Good to see my parents, too, because they were able to come out this week. Overall just feels great. Hopefully I can just keep the ball rolling.”

Talley had five birdies in an eight-hole stretch at the middle of her round before making her lone bogey at the par-4 eighth hole.

“I’ve been playing really well,” Talley said. “I worked really hard in the offseason with all my coaches, my trainers, mental coach. … There is a big team around me. We’ve been working very hard and I feel confident.

“Obviously … there is a lot of golf to be played, but at least I know I feel good about my game.”

Hataoka’s up-and-down round featured seven birdies and three bogeys.

“Wilshire is not an easy course, (so) 4 under is a pretty good start for me,” Hataoka said.

Pedersen surrounded her only bogey with two hot streaks — three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the front nine, back-to-back birdies on the back nine.

Defending champion Brooke M. Henderson of Canada shot a 5-over 76 to leave her tied for 116th and in danger of missing the cut. Henderson withdrew from last week’s Lotte Championship in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, after the first round due to an illness.

–Field Level Media

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Food poisoning, a car accident, an ace that doesn't count and a record-breaking feat mark action in Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Taylor Moore began his week by getting food poisoning and ended his first round with an eagle as he and Matthew NeSmith tied the tournament course record to take the lead. David Lipsky started his week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a car accident and ended Thursday on the first page of the leaderboard.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KEYT

Ko, Hataoka share LA Open lead at demanding Wilshire CC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jin Young Ko had five back-nine birdies in a 7-under 64 at demanding Wilshire Country Club for a share of the second-round lead Friday with Nasa Hataoka in the DIO Implant LA Open. Five strokes behind first-round leader Alison Lee after a 71, the top-ranked Ko moved into position for her second victory of the season in the first of two straight LPGA Tour events in the Los Angeles area. Hataoka birdied her final three holes for a 68 to match Ko at 7 under. Ko birdied Nos. 11-14 and added her eighth birdie of the day on the par-4 17th. She won in Singapore early last month for her 13th LPGA Tour title. The two-time major champion won five times last year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NOLA.com

Jeff Duncan: Sam Burns, Billy Horschel making a run to the delight of the home crowd

When Sam Burns and Billy Horschel walked on the first tee box for the third round of the Zurich Classic on Saturday, the thick crowd burst into a round of spirited applause. A split-second later, tournament officials cued up the team’s walk-up music, and as Garth Brooks’ “Callin’ Baton Rouge” blasted over the loudspeakers, the crowd immediately went from raucous to rowdy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jeff Duncan: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland put on a show early at Zurich Classic

Postcard conditions greeted Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland on Thursday morning at the Zurich Classic. The weather for the 7:39 a.m. start was ideal as the duo lined up their shots on the 10th tee at TPC Louisiana. The sun was still low in the eastern sky, the air calm, the temperature a pleasant 71. A chorus of enthusiastic mockingbirds broke the stillness. Otherwise, it was cool, calm and eerily quiet.
GOLF
