ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Steven Stamkos makes Lightning history in win over Leafs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsbNh_0fGf4cBy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KH9e6_0fGf4cBy00

Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists to break the Lightning’s record for career points in Tampa Bay’s 8-1 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Stamkos scored his 34th goal of the season on a second-period power play to record his 954th point, passing Martin St. Louis as the franchise’s all-time leader. Stamkos added two assists in the third period.

Alex Killorn and Ross Colton each had two goals and an assist, Ondrej Palat contributed a goal and two assists and Nikita Kucherov added a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay (47-22-8, 102 points).

Pat Maroon scored once and Corey Perry and Victor Hedman logged two assists apiece to help the Lightning win for the third time in four games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for the Lightning in a game that became chippy as the score mounted.

Ilya Mikheyev scored for Toronto (51-21-6, 108 points), and Erik Kallgren made 28 saves.

The Lightning scored four goals in the second period and four more in the third.

Killorn deflected Erik Cernak’s shot to open the scoring at 3:54 of the middle period, and Nicholas Paul’s forechecking set up Colton’s goal at 11:37.

Stamkos scored his record-setting goal on a one-timer from the left circle at 12:38. With Toronto’s Jason Spezza off for hooking, Kucherov earned his 600th career point with the pass that set up Stamkos.

Kucherov pounced on a loose puck to score his 20th goal on a power play at 15:07 to make it 4-0.

Palat scored at 1:12 of the third period on a deflection of Mikhail Sergachev’s shot.

Killorn collected his 25th goal of the season on a redirect at 4:33 of the third on a power play for a 5-0 edge.

Mikheyev replied for the Maple Leafs on a power play at 7:45 of the third.

Toronto’s Kyle Clifford received a match penalty for high-sticking at 8:10 of the third.

Colton scored on the ensuing power play at 8:50. Maroon completed the scoring at 14:11 on another power play as the Lightning finished the night 5-for-6 with the man advantage.

Paul, Maroon and Toronto’s Colin Blackwell, Wayne Simmonds and Michael Bunting received misconduct penalties in the third.

Brayden Point (lower-body injury) did not play for Tampa Bay.

Toronto’s Auston Matthews (undisclosed injury) and Jake Muzzin (undisclosed injury) sat out.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NHL Hall Of Famer, 5-Time Stanley Cup Champion Dead At 70

On Friday morning, the hockey world mourned the loss of an NHL legend and five-time Stanley Cup champion. Guy Lafleur, who starred for the Montreal Canadiens, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 70 years old. Initial reports did not mention a cause of death, but Lafleur...
NHL
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres power past Islanders to 5-3 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres continue to play some of their best hockey of the season late in the year, getting another win Saturday afternoon, their fourth in a row, the longest streak of the season. They played strong in all three periods to take the 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders. “I […]
BUFFALO, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins reach 100 points by routing Red Wings

Several Pittsburgh Penguins reached milestones Saturday through their 7-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Captain Sidney Crosby reached the 30-goal mark. His linemate, Rickard Rakell, netted his 20th goal of the season. All-Star defenseman Kris Letang matched his career-high in points (67). Future...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
PIX11

Buffalo Sabres beat New York Islanders 5-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 in a game between two non-playoff teams. Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson’s rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly […]
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

TIM PEEL RIPS LEAH HEXTALL OVER WAYNE SIMMONDS INTERVIEW; GETS BLOCKED

Despite playing against each other several times since they entered the league, tough guys Wayne Simmonds of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pat Maroon of the Tampa Bay Lightning had their first fight Thursday night. It came after the two had been chirping and agitating each other all game long. Before that fight took place, Simmonds was interviewed in between periods by broadcaster Leah Hextall, who didn't seem to be aware that the two had never dropped the gloves.
NHL
Reuters

Caps blank Coyotes, pull even with Penguins in division race

Conor Sheary had a goal and an assist as the Washington Capitals defeated the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 on Friday night in Glendale, Ariz. Washington (44-23-11, 99 points) pulled into a tie with the Pittsburgh Penguins for third place in the Metropolitan Division with four games remaining. John Carlson also scored...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Jake Muzzin
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Ilya Mikheyev
Person
Andrew Copp
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Wayne Simmonds
Person
Jason Spezza
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Yardbarker

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators (each coming off a win in its most recent game) will clash on Saturday at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Tampa Bay claimed an 8-1 home victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs its last time out on April 21. The Lightning got three points apiece out of four players, including Ondrej Palat (one goal and two assists) and Alex Killorn (two goals and one assist).
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Steven Stamkos followed in Marty St. Louis’ path to become Lightning’s most prolific scorer

TAMPA — Long before Steven Stamkos was within reach of the Lightning’s career points record, he leaned on Hall of Famer Marty St. Louis for guidance. Stamkos on Thursday surpassed his mentor, becoming the franchise’s most prolific scorer during an 8-1 victory over the Maple Leafs at Amalie Arena. With three points, including a goal, he upped his career total to 956.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Tampa Bay
CBS New York

Thompson scores 37th in Sabres' win over Islanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday in a game between two non-playoff teams.Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson's rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly squandered a 4-1 third-period lead. Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 19 shots.The Sabres hung on for their fourth straight victory, the team's best since a 10-game run in November 2018."It's something we can build confidence in. You come down late...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
markerzone.com

MITCH MARNER VISIBLY UPSET AFTER NIKITA KUCHEROV'S SKATE CUTS HIS LEG

On a routine check, Nikita Kucherov took the body on Toronto's Mitch Marner. Upon the ensuing contact, Mitch Marner appeared to be experiencing a fair bit of pain:. If you look closely, Kucherov's right skate catches Marner's right leg. And later on Marner reviewed the video, and was clearly upset by his findings:
SPORTS
NHL

Game Day: Preds at Lightning Preview

The final weekend of the 2021-22 regular season has arrived, and another back-to-back set for the Nashville Predators begins tonight in Tampa Bay against the Lightning. This evening's contest is the second and final meeting between the two this season; the Bolts prevailed over the Preds back in February at Nissan Stadium.
TAMPA, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy