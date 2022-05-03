ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rayville, LA

“She just disappeared”: Rayville resident shares story on therapy dog’s impact, asking for public’s help to find her

By My Sherie Johnson
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, May 3, 2022, John Richburg’s dog Leslie has not been found. For more information, read the story posted below.

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) April 21, 2022 – “She’s been with me through every anniversary of my dad’s death,” John Richburg said. “She’s been with me through everything. It’s just really hard for me for her to be gone. It’s hard for my whole family.”

A Rayville resident’s dog has been missing for more than one week, and as week two approaches, he’s asking for the public’s help to find her.

John Richburg has owned his chocolate lab dog Leslie since he was 14-years-old. Leslie isn’t just a regular pet, but she is a therapy and emotional support animal. When John was 13-years-old his father, Charles Edward Richburg, died after a 5-year battle with cancer. According to John’s mother, Rebecca Richburg, his father’s death led John into a downward spiral with a drug addiction battle.

“He went through a really difficult time after his dad died,” Rebecca said. “And ended up overdosing when he was just barely 14-years-old.”

According to Rebecca, after John’s overdose she placed him at the Capstone Treatment Center near Searcy, Arkansas. Part of the Capstone Treatment Center’s therapeutic program is giving patients a dog to raise and take care of, which is how John got Leslie.

“It’s just helpful for everything. To have something that you love with your whole heart, and it loves you back unconditionally. You could yell at it for eating out of your pop-tarts one minute, and it will still love you. It’s a big thing to not be alone and when you have demons that are constantly in your head. I’ve struggled with addiction my whole life, and I don’t think anything, any counseling or anyone has helped me see my own worth more than that dog,” John said. “I don’t know if I’d be here if it wasn’t for her. I’ve struggled with depression, self-harm wanting to kill myself, and she’s been the one constant through all that. She’s been the one thing that’s really gotten me through it.”

John last saw Leslie in Rayville at his girlfriend’s house on the corner of Franklin and Mulberry Streets on Friday, April 8, 2022.

“I had left the house for work, and then my girlfriend had come home from work a few hours later. The dog was there when she got home, but then I was looking for her that night, she was no where in the house,” John said. “So, we don’t even know how she got out. Nobody let her out to go to the bathroom or anything. She just disappeared.”

John is offering a $50 reward to anyone who returns Leslie. If you have any information or know where Leslie is, contact (318)-542-9161 . Leslie is described as a 13-year-old chocolate lab with cataract eyes with white coloring around her eyes and is tan colored. She answers to Leslie. John lives at a Sober Living House in Rayville. According to Rebecca, Leslie has gotten away before, but found her way back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIqWr_0fGf3rIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sk7L0_0fGf3rIG00

“She’s a super special dog. Just very empathetic, very loving and caring and not aggressive at all,” Rebecca said. “I don’t know what happened. I don’t know if somebody picked her up. I’m hoping that happened and that she’s safe.”

According to Rebecca, Leslie has had a tremendous positive impact on John and their family, and she was a calming influence during his therapy sessions.

“This dog has just bonded to him so closely through the time of just deep heartache that nobody can understand,” Rebecca said. “And the dog just… unconditional love and was there for him during the hardest times of his life.”

Rebecca said that John had not experienced a straight road to recovery but a journey of ups and downs. However, Leslie has been there consistently for him.

“I’m hoping that they can be reunited again,” Rebecca said. “We love Leslie. She’s made an impact not only on John but on other people too. I’m just hoping that we can get the word out to as broad an audience as possible so that hopefully she’ll be found safe.”

According to John, for some people who struggle with addiction, it’s hard to accept when you need help. The hardest thing John has ever done was accepting that he needed help, especially when people repeatedly told him that he needed support.

“It’s one thing to be told that and one thing to finally accept it for yourself. Because there’s no way to get better until you actually take that leap and admit that you have a problem and that you need something or someone to help you,” John said. “It’s not defeat. It’s actually the strongest thing that you can do. It’s just not to be ashamed of the things you’ve done and your addiction because you can have a new life where you make up for that.”

Comments / 3

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Rayville, LA
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
State
Arkansas State
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Second South Grand Street shooting suspect arrested, Monroe woman charged with Obstruction of Justice

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — After the South Grand Street shooting, Monroe Police made contact with 29-year-old Elnora Lynesha Williams on Sunday, April 10, 2022, around 3:40 AM, and asked about 34-year-old Thomas R. Jackson’s involvement in the shooting. Officers also advised Williams to contact detectives who were over the case. According to officers, they received information […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Southern University mourns the loss of freshman student

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Jaguar Nation is mourning the loss of a Southern University student and cheerleader. Southern University Athletic Department posted on their twitter saying that they were notified of a social media post that informed them about the passing of Arlana Miller on May 4. “May is Mental Health Awareness Month, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dog#That Dog#Depression#Therapy Sessions#Ktve#Kard
MyArkLaMiss

Fugitive shot, killed after standoff in Alabama

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy shot and killed a suspect in Prichard Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, a wanted fugitive, was featured Monday on WKRG News 5’s Fugitive of the Week. The MCSO said Kenneth Lee Sykes was in a trailer on Eastland Road in Prichard. Deputies spent two […]
PRICHARD, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man and woman arrested after kidnapping their children from the Department of Children and Family Services

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 100 block of Barbara Drive in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 25-year-old Cecelia Alexandera Moore and 29-year-old Jacob Logan Putman. According to officers, Moore advised authorities that she and Putman discussed getting her three children […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
MyArkLaMiss

Calhoun couple behind bars after deputies receive anonymous call; arrested for gun and drug charges

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies received an anonymous complaint in reference to illegal narcotics being used or sold on the 300 block of Parker Lane. As deputies arrived to the residence, they made contact with 36-year-old Margarite Hale and her boyfriend 58-year-old Arnold Wade Cleveland. Authorities advised […]
CALHOUN, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish crash claims the life of West Monroe woman

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police Troop F Master Trooper Javier Leija, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, around 11:45 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 34 south of Louisiana Highway 840-1. This crash claimed the life of 68-year-old Paula Roye of West […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe men sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distributing Meth

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 44-year-old John Henry Butler Jr., 60-year-old Darryl Andrea Williams, 36-year-old Travis Dishun Little, and 37-year-old Jeremy Michael Davis were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in distributing methamphetamine in Monroe, La. Butler, Williams, Little, and Davis were indicted by a federal grand jury in April […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“You’re lucky my gun jammed”: El Dorado Police asks for help locating man wanted for Aggravated Assault on family

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the El Dorado Police Department, on April 5, 2022, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Louisiana Avenue about an Aggravated Assault. Officers spoke with the victim who stated that they and their four children were at home when they heard multiple gunshots coming from […]
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Former Grambling State Head football coach, Broderick Fobbs, joins Ruston High’s football coaching staff

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Ruston High School, former Grambling State University head football, Broderick Fobbs, has joined the school’s football coaching staff. Fobbs was the head football coach for Grambling State University from 2014 to 2021. Fobbs earned 54 wins and 32 defeats as head coach, leading the team to one Black College […]
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy