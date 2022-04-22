ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway County, MO

500 pounds of marijuana spilled onto Missouri highway on 4/20

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ashleigh Jackson
 2 days ago

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. ( KTVI ) — A crash on a Missouri interstate led to a pot bust after a vehicle spilled 500 pounds of marijuana Wednesday afternoon, which was coincidentally 4/20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B44CQ_0fGf2fuZ00
Photo courtesy of the Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared a photo of the packaged marijuana scattered across Interstate 70 in Callaway County, about 100 miles west of St. Louis.

“You don’t see this every day, but it is 4/20,” the agency tweeted Wednesday.

Officials said the amount of weed collected was so great that troopers need multiple vehicles to get it to the evidence room.

Police arrested two men who were treated by EMS before being booked on drug trafficking charges.

The recommended sentencing range for Class A felony drug trafficking is 10 to 30 years in prison.

Authorities said no one was seriously hurt.

