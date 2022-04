For the Detroit Tigers, there was plenty to celebrate during the first inning of Saturday’s doubleheader at Comerica Park against the Colorado Rockies. Perhaps most importantly, all eyes were on future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera as he knocked on history’s door, entering the day with 2,999 hits. Cabrera wasted little time in barging into an exclusive club, rapping a first-inning single to right field against Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela to become the 33rd player in Major League Baseball history to log 3,000 hits.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO