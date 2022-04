By many accounts, Pima College is in the middle of a stellar baseball season. The Aztecs boast a 32-16 record. They're 23-4 at home and have a run differential of plus-147. The Aztecs are 19-7 since the calendar turned to March and, just two weeks ago, swept Central Arizona College — which was the No. 1 ranked team in National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) at the time.

PIMA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO