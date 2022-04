Let’s face it, Aspen’s housing shortage will never end. There is simply not enough Aspen to go around. In our “new normal“ post-COVID there are now millions of households in America that can work anywhere with internet — we shouldn’t be surprised they choose places like Aspen. With effectively unlimited demand, banning short-term rentals is like treating a cold by banning sneezing. The market doesn’t care, people with money who want to spend time here will find a way and supply will continue to decline.

ASPEN, CO ・ 29 DAYS AGO