It may be a matter of time before the New York Mets have two men named Francisco starring in everyday roles in Flushing. One of the 10 best players in the minor leagues is currently playing for the Mets' Double-A affiliate Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Francisco Alvarez is currently the team’s starting catcher and has quickly made his way through the franchise’s farm system to become the organization’s top prospect.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO