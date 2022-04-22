ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Recap: Lyrica & A1 Frustrate the Other Couples

By A.J. Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn tonight’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” Dr. Ish and Judge Toler do their best to pull the fight out of each couple. This is to truly see the source of conflict....

urbanbellemag.com

Comments / 4

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Monica & C-Murder Look Happy During Prison Visit

Their connection began decades ago and while C-Murder continues to fight his case,Monica has proceeded to hold him down. In 2009, C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, was found guilty of the murder of a 16-year-old and was sentenced to life in prison. His loved ones, including his brother Master P, have continued to argue his innocence and fight for his freedom. Monica and Miller first dated long ago and in recent years, Miller has taken to his Instagram to verbalize his love for the R&B star.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Divorcing After 6 Years of Marriage

Another 90 Day Fiance couple is calling it quits. Mark and Nikki Shoemaker are splitting up, E! News reports, after Mark filed to divorce Nikki earlier this month. Mark, who is 39 years older than Nikki, filed at the Baltimore County Circuit Court on March 2, filing the next day to seal the divorce; however, a judge denied that request.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Page Six

Kenan Thompson and wife Christina split after 11 years of marriage

Kenan Thompson and his wife have called it quits on their marriage. The longtime “Saturday Night Live” star and Christina Evangeline are planning to file for divorce soon, TMZ reported Thursday. Sources close to the estranged couple told the outlet that Thompson and Evangeline have been separated for more than a year but have been focusing on co-parenting their two daughters, Georgia and Gianna. Kenan Thompson and wife Christina Evangeline are calling it quits on their marriage.WireImage The “Good Burger” alum has been spending time in LA working on his show “Kenan” while Evangeline has remained in New York. Insiders explained that the...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
K. Michelle
Person
Gangsta Boo
Person
Rich Dollaz
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

RHOA Drama: Todd Tucker Calls out Kandi Burruss’ Daughter + Kenya Moore & Kandi Clash

Kenya Moore is back on bad terms with Marlo Hampton. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans have been hearing a lot of rumors about the upcoming season. In fact, reports claimed that multiple feuds took place during filming. And one of the biggest feuds fans will see unfold will take place between Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton. During season 13, Marlo and Kenya were able to hash things out. Both apologized for the nasty things they have said and done in the past. Marlo even admitted that she understands she went too far when she taunted Kenya about not having a relationship with her mother. In return, Kenya apologized for taking over Marlo’s wig launch event.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage Boot Camp#Mbc
Vibe

Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Seeks To End Guardianship, Requesting Full Custody

Click here to read the full article. Since Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death in March 2019, there’s been an intense custody battle over his now 13-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Asghedom’s mother, Tanisha Foster, is seeking to end the current guardianship that’s in place for Emani and is requesting full custody. Foster also additionally requested a “neutral experience financial planner” to manage Emani’s inheritance. At the time of Nipsey Hussle’s death, Foster granted guardianship of Asghedom to the late rapper’s immediate family; which includes his brother, Sam, and sister, Samantha.More from VIBE.comJoey Bada$$ Says...
RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

[WATCH] Rapper Peter Gunz Gets Into Another Altercation Exposing Cheater

Rapper Peter Gunz recently got into an altercation during a recent episode while hosting his infamous show Cheaters. Peter Pankey became the host of Cheaters in October 2020 after the previous host Clark James Gable passed in February 2019. Deemed perfect for the job fans have rallied for the Bronx native.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Steps Out With Girlfriend After Dad Will Resigns From The Academy: Photos

The young star took in some retail therapy in New York City after his father, Will Smith, resigned from the Academy over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jaden Smith is keeping his head up in the wake of his father, Will Smith, resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife — and Jaden’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young star, 23, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy in New York City with his new girlfriend Sab Zada. The couple was all smiles as they took in the Big Apple offerings, with Jaden rocking a paint-splattered jacket and Sab wearing a multi-colored coat to match her pink-hued hair.
CELEBRITIES
BET

‘Love & Hip Hop Star’ Kendra Robinson On Married Life With Yung Joc, Breaking Traditions In The Courtroom, And Shares An Unfavorable Moment She Experienced On The Show

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Kendra Robinson is making boss moves in the entrepreneurial realm as a Criminal Defense Attorney and Real Estate Lawyer operating under two black-owned firms; Sanders, Robinson & Scott (SRS) and Kendra Robinson Law (KRA). In addition to making her own paper, she became a...
RELATIONSHIPS
Closer Weekly

Diana Ross Had 2 ‘Baby Loves’ in Her Life! Meet Ex-Husbands Robert Ellis Silberstein and Arne Naess Jr.

Icon Diana Ross has learned a thing or two about love. In 1971, she married her first husband, Robert Ellis Silberstein, just one year after she released her first self-titled studio album, Diana Ross. However, their romance didn’t last long because they got divorced in 1977. After they split up, the “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” musician went on to marry businessman Arne Naess Jr. in 1985. Their marriage lasted longer, but they ultimately separated 15 years later in 2000.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Raven-Symoné loses 40 pounds by kicking sugar with wife’s ‘fantastic cooking’

Raven-Symoné was able to lose a staggering 40 pounds thanks to her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, and a sugar-free diet. “With her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills … she helped me kick sugar,” Symoné, 36, said Wednesday while appearing on “The View” with Pearman-Maday. “I say kick sugar because it is an addictive drug, and I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form. And it’s out of my system,” she explained, joking that she used to take in so much sugar from eating a “fish filet with an extra packet of ketchup — two on Fridays...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Slams K. Michelle & Joseline Hernandez + Irritated with Questions About Ty Young

Mimi Faust can hold a grudge. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust had a lot of drama on the show. Fans came to know her thanks to her messy love triangle with Stevie J. and Joseline Hernandez. For Mimi, it was hurtful that she had to learn the extent of Stevie’s relationship with Joseline from watching the show. While Mimi can be cordial with Stevie, she’s still not on good terms with Joseline. Both women have taken plenty of verbal jabs at each other over the years. They have also had physical altercations as well. However, Mimi’s feud with Joseline isn’t the only one she had on the show.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy