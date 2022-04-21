Grizzlies Game 5 tickets on sale

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert may have gotten a little too excited in his post-game press conference after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4. Unfortunately for him, the NBA has delivered its judgment. In a statement just released by the NBA, the league announced that Gobert has been...
Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
The Chicago Bulls will be without a key piece of their rotation after guard Alex Caruso suffered a facial injury in the second half of Game 4. Per Bleacher Report, Caruso has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the Bulls‘ key playoff game. Alex Caruso hit the...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WMC) - Whether it’s the regular season or playoffs, for the last two seasons Tim Whalen has been cheering for the Grizzlies from Minneapolis. “It’s too stressful watching these games up here as the only Grizzlies fan,” Whalen said with a laugh. Whalen, who moved...
The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
Alabama avoided a Bulldog series sweep by posting a 3-0 win over 18th-ranked Georgia Sunday in front of a crowd of 3,129 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. In the series, Georgia’s starting pitchers combined to toss 13.2 scoreless innings before allowing a run Sunday. Senior first baseman Drew Williams led off the fourth with a solo home run to give Alabama its first lead of the series. His seventh home run of the year put the Crimson Tide up 1-0. In the fifth, Andrew Pinckney collected his third hit of the afternoon, a two-out, two-run shot to make it 3-0. Georgia had won seven straight in the series.
Forecasted storms on Sunday have resulted in an altered weekend schedule for Arkansas State baseball’s home series versus Troy. Friday’s contest between the Red Wolves and Trojans remains as scheduled for 6 p.m., but the final two games of the three-game set will now be played in a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field. The second game will begin 35 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A strong Friday carried over into Saturday for the Arkansas State track and field teams, which posted 12 event victories to conclude the Red Wolves Open at the A-State Track and Field Complex. The first-place finishes began with the very first event of the day, when...
No. 6 Arkansas utilized 11 hits and commanding pitching by Mary Haff and Chenise Delce to grab a 5-4 series-clinching win against No. 9 Florida Saturday afternoon at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The Hogs took game one, 9-1 (6), Friday night. Senior RHP Mary Haff (13-3) got the win after...
