ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies Game 5 tickets on sale

By Action News 5 Staff
Kait 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are getting ready to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the...

www.kait8.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Jazz Star Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert may have gotten a little too excited in his post-game press conference after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4. Unfortunately for him, the NBA has delivered its judgment. In a statement just released by the NBA, the league announced that Gobert has been...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
The Spun

Alex Caruso Suffered A Gruesome Injury On Sunday

The Chicago Bulls will be without a key piece of their rotation after guard Alex Caruso suffered a facial injury in the second half of Game 4. Per Bleacher Report, Caruso has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the Bulls‘ key playoff game. Alex Caruso hit the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
WGAU

Diamond Dogs drop Sunday finale in Tuscaloosa

Alabama avoided a Bulldog series sweep by posting a 3-0 win over 18th-ranked Georgia Sunday in front of a crowd of 3,129 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. In the series, Georgia’s starting pitchers combined to toss 13.2 scoreless innings before allowing a run Sunday. Senior first baseman Drew Williams led off the fourth with a solo home run to give Alabama its first lead of the series. His seventh home run of the year put the Crimson Tide up 1-0. In the fifth, Andrew Pinckney collected his third hit of the afternoon, a two-out, two-run shot to make it 3-0. Georgia had won seven straight in the series.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Season Ticket#The Memphis Grizzlies#Mvp Season
Kait 8

Forecast alters Arkansas State/Troy baseball weekend series

Forecasted storms on Sunday have resulted in an altered weekend schedule for Arkansas State baseball’s home series versus Troy. Friday’s contest between the Red Wolves and Trojans remains as scheduled for 6 p.m., but the final two games of the three-game set will now be played in a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field. The second game will begin 35 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

A-State track and field wraps up dominant Red Wolves Open

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A strong Friday carried over into Saturday for the Arkansas State track and field teams, which posted 12 event victories to conclude the Red Wolves Open at the A-State Track and Field Complex. The first-place finishes began with the very first event of the day, when...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

No. 6 Arkansas softball clinches series against No. 9 Florida

No. 6 Arkansas utilized 11 hits and commanding pitching by Mary Haff and Chenise Delce to grab a 5-4 series-clinching win against No. 9 Florida Saturday afternoon at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The Hogs took game one, 9-1 (6), Friday night. Senior RHP Mary Haff (13-3) got the win after...
WINTER HAVEN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy