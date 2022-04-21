ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Veritex Community Bank Presents ‘Fund Your Future’ Financial Series – Small Business Week

By J. Bachelor
theboxhouston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOIN US EVERY THURSDAY AT 6PM ON FACEBOOK LIVE, AS WE HELP CONNECT YOU TO RESOURCES TO FUND YOUR FUTURE FROM PLANNING AND PREPARATION, TO SMALL BUSINESS SUPPORT,...

theboxhouston.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Financial Friday: Funding help for small businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A major issue for small businesses is access to capital. Redstone Federal Credit Union has partnered with the Loan Fund of Neighborhood Concepts Inc. and The Catalyst Center to address that need. The Business Assistance Microloan or BAM is an option for those who need money...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
pymnts

Today in Data: Small Businesses Are US Backbone but Still Need Support

Today in data, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are the backbone of the U.S., and it’s no surprise that Latin American companies are becoming the same in that region. In Colombia, for example, 60% of the 5 million SMBs struggle to get access to financial services. As a large and needed economic driver on the world stage, SMBs have a lot of pull, which gave credit unions (CUs) and community banks renewed commercial sway during the pandemic. Some 73% of SMBs in the U.S. said their financial institutions (FIs) reached out to them, offering assistance during some of the worst of times.
SMALL BUSINESS
Andre Oentoro

Create Sustainable Impact With Your Small Business

Practical Ways To Adopt Sustainable Business Solutions. We want our small businesses to grow and expand, but as we continue to do so, we also feed off from our environmental resources even more. This creates an imbalance in the ecosystem. These days, a lot of businesses have started adopting sustainable practices.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Houston, TX
Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
dailyhodl.com

$4,200,000,000,000 Financial Giant Fidelity Investments Launches Metaverse and Crypto ETFs

Financial services behemoth Fidelity is venturing into the world of digital assets by announcing new crypto and metaverse exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In response to investor demand, Fidelity is launching two brand-new crypto-themed funds, the Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) and the Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMEX), according to a company press release.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Week#Veritex Community Bank#Latin
Axios

The Fed is looking to speed up payments

Traditional money is speeding up. The Federal Reserve has promised a new service to banks and credit unions around the country called FedNow, a 24/7 payment settlement service. Why it matters: More and more services function round the clock, but payments are still on something of a 9-to-5 schedule. For...
PERSONAL FINANCE
TechCrunch

Plaid co-founder’s next venture is a bank to power fintech apps

Hockey has kept a low profile since, maintaining a seat on Plaid’s board as the company, now valued at $13.4 billion, builds out its global finance network. But he’s been anything but idle, quietly creating the platform for what he believes is the first bank of its kind: a “financial infrastructure” bank. To rephrase, Hockey founded a bank called Column.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Fed Master Accounts Give FinTechs Firepower to Meet, and Beat, Banks on Their Own Payments Turf

No comment. Really — at least right now — now comment. Today remarks the end of a public commentary period on proposed changes to how companies — particularly FinTechs — can apply for and be granted master accounts with the Federal Reserve. As we spotlighted yesterday, the commentary period is closing quietly, without any comments on the slightly-tweaked proposal (the original draft, last year, garnered a few hundred comments).
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Crypto Bank Flagged By OCC for Sidestepping AML Mandates

Cryptocurrency lender Anchorage Digital Bank failed to comply with anti-money laundering mandates (AML) and violated rules for monitoring suspicious activity, according to a statement from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The OCC said the flagship crypto bank, which was granted a conditional charter in January 2021,...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Fortune

These 9 big banks will be holding their annual meetings soon. Shareholders must support fossil fuel divestment

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In late April, shareholders at nine of the biggest banks in the U.S. and Canada will vote on proposals calling for concrete action to end financing for new fossil fuel development. As the CEO of a triple-bottom-line bank that has never invested in fossil fuels, I urge these shareholders to vote yes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

Goldman Sachs Checking Progresses Toward Reality

The Goldman Sachs checking account will soon be a reality, an official for the banking giant said Thursday (April 21). Goldman is expanding internal testing for the no-fee, interest-bearing account to its entire 20,000-person workforce in the U.S., Stephanie Cohen, Goldman’s global co-head of consumer and wealth management, told CNBC.
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Today in FinTech: US Bank, Apex Team on Real-Time Payments; Startup Super Payments Gets $30M Investment

In today’s FinTech news, U.S. Bank and Apex Fintech Solutions partner for faster payments, while Funding Circle Co-Founder Samir Desai raises $30 million. U.S. Bank and Apex Fintech Solutions are teaming up to offer greater speed and security to move money between investors and brokers. The two companies have been collaborating to develop a solution for frictionless payments for individual investors from their broker dealer’s app or website.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bank of New York Mellon: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK). The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share. On Wednesday, Bank of New York Mellon will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.34 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

What Is a Bitcoin Roth IRA?

The popularity of cryptocurrency continues to soar, pushed by a younger generation of investors who see it as the future of currencies, despite the volatility and warnings from financial regulators. As support for digital currency grows, some investors are asking financial advisors if it can and should be part of their retirement plans. Cryptocurrency can be part of your individual retirement account, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it should.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy