Bloomington, IN

West Vigo baseball wins in extra innings at Bloomington South

WTHI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Vigo baseball team won...

www.wthitv.com

The Hawk Eye

West Central softball wins eighth straight game, while baseball team struggles in wind

STRONGHURST, Ill. — Keep the boat afloat, West Central High School head softball coach Scott Swiler expects of his players. The Heat seems to be following the plan. Saturday, West Central extended its winning streak to eight games with a 2-0, 10-0 sweep of the Knoxville Blue Bullets in a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader at Stan Fisher Field. The second game was called after five innings via the 10-run rule.
STRONGHURST, IL
Newnan Times-Herald

Lady Lions lacrosse gets back-to-back wins

This week, the Trinity Christian Lady Lions lacrosse team had back-to-back victories to improve their season record to 11-4. It was their fourth and fifth win in a row. They defeated Lakeside on Monday 20-8 and followed that with an 18-2 victory over Woodland on Tuesday. Against Lakeside, the Lady...
SPORTS
Vigo County, IN
Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
County
Vigo County, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Former Purdue guard announces transfer to A-SUN program

Isaiah Thompson is leaving West Lafayette and heading to the Sunshine State. Friday, the former Purdue guard announced on Instagram that he has committed to Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU). He spent three seasons with the Boilermakers and will have two years of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 waiver from the NCAA.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WAND TV

Millikin Baseball and Softball secure sweeps

DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- Millikin Baseball and Softball continued their stellar seasons Saturday as the two squads hosted their respective opponents for double-headers on a windy, yet beautiful afternoon.
DECATUR, IL
WTHI

Craig Porter Enters the Transfer Portal

The former Terre Haute South and Vincennes University star has entered the transfer portal for the second straight year. Porter withdrew his name from the portal last season and ended up having a breakout season with the Shockers. The Junior Guard lead Wichita State in Assists, Steals and Blocks per game in 2021-22.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

