West Vigo baseball wins in extra innings at Bloomington South

STRONGHURST, Ill. — Keep the boat afloat, West Central High School head softball coach Scott Swiler expects of his players. The Heat seems to be following the plan. Saturday, West Central extended its winning streak to eight games with a 2-0, 10-0 sweep of the Knoxville Blue Bullets in a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader at Stan Fisher Field. The second game was called after five innings via the 10-run rule.

STRONGHURST, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO