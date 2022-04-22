West Vigo baseball wins in extra innings at Bloomington South

Notre Dame 21, Wake Forest 3. Sounds like a football score right? Well, that wasn’t the case as the Irish baseball scored three touchdowns worth of runs against the visiting Demon Deacons while allowing just a field goal. The offensive outburst was the highest run total of the year...
STRONGHURST, Ill. — Keep the boat afloat, West Central High School head softball coach Scott Swiler expects of his players. The Heat seems to be following the plan. Saturday, West Central extended its winning streak to eight games with a 2-0, 10-0 sweep of the Knoxville Blue Bullets in a Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader at Stan Fisher Field. The second game was called after five innings via the 10-run rule.
This week, the Trinity Christian Lady Lions lacrosse team had back-to-back victories to improve their season record to 11-4. It was their fourth and fifth win in a row. They defeated Lakeside on Monday 20-8 and followed that with an 18-2 victory over Woodland on Tuesday. Against Lakeside, the Lady...
Isaiah Thompson is leaving West Lafayette and heading to the Sunshine State. Friday, the former Purdue guard announced on Instagram that he has committed to Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU). He spent three seasons with the Boilermakers and will have two years of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 waiver from the NCAA.
DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- Millikin Baseball and Softball continued their stellar seasons Saturday as the two squads hosted their respective opponents for double-headers on a windy, yet beautiful afternoon.
One hit generally isn’t enough to win a softball game, and that was the case today. As the Boilermakers fell 6-0 to Michigan State. Purdue was hoping to stop the Spartans’ offensive attack and put themselves back in the win column after ashut-out loss in the team’s return to Bittinger Stadium yesterday against Michigan State.
The former Terre Haute South and Vincennes University star has entered the transfer portal for the second straight year. Porter withdrew his name from the portal last season and ended up having a breakout season with the Shockers. The Junior Guard lead Wichita State in Assists, Steals and Blocks per game in 2021-22.
