ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Industrial output in China's Shanghai down 7.5% y/y - Shanghai official

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BEIJING, April 22 (Reuters) - Industrial output in Shanghai, China’s financial hub, dropped by 7.5% year-on-year after stringent lockdown measures halted production in some factories, the city’s official said on Friday.

“The latest virus outbreak has greatly impacted the city’s industrial activities, leading to March’s output being down 7.5% year-on-year,” Wu Jincheng, chairman of Shanghai’s economic planner, said at a press conference on Friday.

The city’s industrial output growth in the first quarter slowed to 4.8%, Wu said. There were no comparative data on fourth quarter of 2021 or year-on-year figures. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Black boxes of Boeing jet that crashed in China so badly damaged that no clues available to explain its plunge

The black boxes retrieved from the Boeing 737 that crashed in March, killing all 132 people on board, were so damaged that they failed to reveal any clue that could explain the plane’s deadly nosedive, the Chinese government said.China Eastern flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou plunged into a terraced field in China's Guangxi province on 21 March, in what is believed to be the country’s first fatal crash in nearly three decades.A cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was recovered from the crash site and a second black box was found on a mountain slope about 1.5m underground after a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Beijing Newsroom Editing
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
ECONOMY
AFP

China Covid death toll rises as Beijing warns of 'grim' situation

Shanghai reported 39 Covid deaths Sunday, official data showed, its highest daily toll since a weeks-long lockdown started, while China's capital Beijing warned of a "grim" situation with rising infections. It reported 39 more deaths on Sunday, National Health Commission data showed, bringing its total toll to 87, while the country logged nearly 22,000 new local virus cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's March soybean imports from U.S. fall from previous year

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from the United States plunged in March from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as poor margins curbed buying. China, the world's top importer of soybeans, brought in 3.37 million tonnes last month from the U.S., down from 7.18 million...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Hong Kong Disney opens as COVID eases; Shanghai deaths rise

Hong Kong relaxed pandemic restrictions on Thursday, with Disneyland and museums reopening and nighttime restaurant dining resuming as the city's worst COVID-19 outbreak appears to be fading.Enthusiastic visitors ran into Disneyland the moment the gates opened after a three-month closure. Popular theme parks were ordered to close in January as Hong Kong's fifth wave of the coronavirus took hold. Nearly 1.2 million people in the city of 7.4 million were infected in less than four months, and nearly 9,000 have died. “Since Christmas we haven’t been back here, my daughter’s really happy, she’s been waiting so long,” said Joyce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

409K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy