On the heels of a National Championship victory, Kansas Jayhawks star Christian Braun made a key reveal regarding his basketball future on Sunday. Braun took to Twitter to reveal his intentions to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft, though he will be maintaining his eligibility at Kansas, meaning he hasn’t fully ruled out a return to Lawrence for another season. Braun left a heartfelt message for Jayhawks fans thanking them for their support over the past three seasons.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO