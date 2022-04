We are officially one week into the 2022 NBA playoffs, and the action has not disappointed thus far. Among the eight first-round series, most still remain close after a few games played. The postseason continues Saturday with a four-game slate. In the final game of the night, the Grizzlies will look to take a 3-1 lead over the Timberwolves following their comeback in Game 3. After one quarter of play in Minnesota, it is the Timberwolves who own a slim lead over the Grizzlies.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO