ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Van Reimsdyk, Flyers top Canadiens 6-3 to end 6-game slide

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZJJY_0fGeii6I00
1 of 8

MONTREAL (AP) — James van Reimsdyk had two goals and an assist, Ivan Provorov had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 Thursday night to end a six-game skid.

Oskar Lindblom, Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny had Philadelphia’s other goals. Bobby Brink had his first career multipoint game with two assists. Martin Jones made 31 saves.

“I think we did a much better job of just staying aggressive and sticking as a five-man unit,” van Reimsdyk said.

Mike Hoffman, Jake Evans and Cole Caufield scored for Montreal. Carey Price made 28 saves as the Canadiens (20-47-11) lost their seventh straight.

“I know we don’t have the results, but the guys come in at practice, they’re engaged in meetings and we’d like a win to help with that engagement,” said Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis.

Philadelphia got on the board at 7:43 of the first period when van Riemsdyk grabbed a loose puck behind the net and banged it in from a tight angle.

Provorov gave the Flyers a two-goal advantage at 14:25 of the second with a wrist shot from the faceoff circle. Hoffman cut Philadelphia’s lead in half just over a minute later by tapping in a loose puck.

Brendan Gallagher was credited with an assist but appeared to have made a hand pass. The Flyers did not challenge.

Interim coach Mike Yeo said the Flyers’ bench “knew it was a hand pass” but didn’t confirm if the referee told them that they couldn’t challenge the play.

“They said there’s a mistake that happened and you know obviously I think the big thing for us is we didn’t let that derail us,” Yeo said. “We’ve been trying to talk about that a lot.

“How you deal with adversity, whether it’s game-to-game or in the course of the game, and I thought that our guys did a good job with that tonight.”

Montreal tied it when Evans deflected Jeff Petry’s shot from the point at 5:28 of the second period.

Lindblom responded with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle at 6:48. Ronnie Attard reached Konecny with a stretch pass and the forward gave Philadelphia its second two-goal cushion of the night at 13:02.

Noah Cates connected with Frost in front of the net at 15:36 of the third period and Van Reimsdyk tallied at 16:56 to put the game away.

Caufield notched his 19th goal of the season from a difficult angle at 17:33.

Flyers: Host Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Canadiens: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

What went wrong for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Matt Larkin and Mike McKenna continued the Daily Faceoff Show’s newest segment Down and Out, where they talk about all the teams outside the playoff picture and where they can go from here. Today, it’s the Philadelphia Flyers, who started the season strong before falling off a cliff with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala & Kaprizov Help Secure Win Over Canucks

The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Hellberg Adds Wild Card to Goaltending Situation

Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

Canadiens Legend Guy Lafleur Passes Away at the Age of 70

The entire hockey world is mourning the loss of a Hall-of-Famer and an all-time great following the passing of Guy Lafleur at the age of 70. Lafleur dealt with several health issues during the final years of his life. In September 2019, he underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery and then lung surgery two months later. In October 2020, he was diagnosed with lung cancer for a second time.
HOCKEY
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had disrespectful gesture for refs at end of Game 4

Officiating has been a big story in the playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors, and that was the case again in Saturday’s Game 4. The Raptors staved off elimination with a 110-102 win, forcing the series back to Philadelphia for a Game 5. 76ers center Joel Embiid clearly felt that the officials played a role in that outcome based on his actions as he was walking off the court. TV cameras caught Embiid sarcastically applauding in the direction of the referees as he headed to the locker room.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Reese’s Remarks: Flyers Snap Six Game Losing Streak in MTL

I’m not referring to the Canadiens scoring with Carey Price as the goaltender in 2021-2022. I’m referring to the handpass by Brendan Gallagher to Mike Hoffman. It should have disqualified the goal, but the officiating crew told Mike Yeo that he could not challenge the scoring play. As it turns out, and Yeo seemed to believe it at the time, he could have challenged it, and the officiating crew made an error. The fix was in; the Flyers literally were handed better lottery odds at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Price
Person
Ivan Provorov
Person
Jeff Petry
Person
Cole Caufield
Person
Morgan Frost
Person
Brendan Gallagher
Person
Oskar Lindblom
Person
Travis Konecny
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Flyers Rout Habs, 6-3

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Montreal Canadiens, 6-3, at the Bell Centre on Thursday evening. The Flyers scored two goals in each period. It was the Flyers' first six-goal output since Dec. 14. The victory ended a six-game losing streak for the Flyers. The Canadiens have lost seven in a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Senators honor late Lafleur before game against Canadiens

Fans in attendance shout 'Guy!' during tribute video. Before puck drop, the Senators offer a video tribute to celebrate the memory of the Canadiens' Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. 01:52 •. The Ottawa Senators honored Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur before puck drop Saturday at the Canadian Tire Centre.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers Shouldn’t Part Ways With van Riemsdyk Before 2022-23 Season

The Philadelphia Flyers have some work yet to be done in the offseason after failing to qualify for the postseason in consecutive seasons. The plan has yet to be revealed as to exactly what Chuck Fletcher meant by a retooling. You have to assume that means prominent players are headed out and some are expected to be brought in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Montreal Canadiens
FOX Sports

Kastelic gets first 2 goals, Senators top Canadiens 6-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mark Kastelic scored his first NHL goal and his second ended up being the game-winner for the Ottawa Senators, who beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Saturday night. Austin Watson, Josh Norris, Parker Kelly and Alex Formenton also scored for the Senators, while Anton Forsberg...
NHL
NBC Sports

JVR, Provorov and prospects help Flyers snap skid in win over fellow lottery team

In a battle of draft lottery clubs, the Flyers beat the Canadiens, 6-3, Thursday night at Bell Centre in Montreal to snap a six-game losing streak. The Flyers matched their season high in goals as James van Riemsdyk (two), Ivan Provorov, Oskar Lindblom, Travis Konecny and Morgan Frost all found the back of the net.
NHL
markerzone.com

SENATORS TO GET BIG NAME BACK ON SATURDAY NIGHT AGAINST MONTREAL

Despite being deemed out for the rest of the season back in mid-March due to a fractured hand, Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot will return to the lineup on Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens. Chabot skated for half-an-hour this morning and was activated off injured reserve, signaling his return...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
Yardbarker

Red Wings give up seven goals for 10th time this season in loss to Penguins

The Detroit Red Wings have not been a particularly strong defensive team this season, to say the least. The Red Wings have now allowed a league-worst 306 goals in 79 games this season. Entering this year, Detroit had not allowed more than 300 goals in a single campaign since 1989–90 (which was also the year before the team’s 25-season playoff streak began).
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

NHL Buzz: Matthews back for Maple Leafs against Panthers

Pastrnak, Malkin each score in return; Copp, Chytil out for Rangers; Chabot back for Senators. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Toronto Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews returned to the lineup for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they visited...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

867K+
Followers
420K+
Post
394M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy