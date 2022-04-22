Amazing Oklahomans: John Dwyer

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
Severe storms moved through Oklahoma on Saturday, with a few tornado warnings being issued for counties in the central part of the Sooner State. KOCO 5's live coverage of the severe weather has ended. Open the video player above to see live radar. 10 p.m. Saturday Update: OG&E's System Watch...
Have you ever heard of St. Vincent's insane asylum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? If not it's one of the all-time creepiest, allegedly haunted, and nightmarish abandoned places in the entire Sooner State!. This place is legendary for its paranormal and even supernatural activity. It was originally opened back in 1945...
"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.
Cases of leptospirosis have been detected in Rogers County and Tulsa County, according to OKC Vet Campus, which is a veterinarian’s office in Oklahoma City. In a Facebook post, they listed some of the signs and symptoms. They also said leptospirosis is transmitted by rodents and standing water. It...
The wedding website for Love and Marriage: Huntsville star Destiny Payton-Williams and her ex-husband, La’Berrick “LB” Williams, shows that they were once a picture-perfect couple. Unfortunately, their marital bliss didn’t last long. The Love and Marriage: Huntsville Season 3 trailer, which OWN dropped in July 2021, gave...
Massachusetts may have the oldest home in this country, and Rhode Island may be home to the oldest bar, but Oklahoma is home to one of the most ruthless white-collar serial killers of all time. Meet William K Hale. A once-Texan turned Oklahoma cattle baron whose legacy lives on as...
Enoch Kelly Haney, a legendary Oklahoman who was a Seminole Nation Chief, state senator and representative and renowned artist who created the bronze Guardian that stands atop the Oklahoma State Capitol, has died at age 81.
133 years ago today, on April 22, 1889, an estimated 40,000 people took part in the Land Run to present-day Oklahoma that opened 2 million acres to settlement. Decades earlier through the Trail of Tears, thousands of Native Americans already came by force to Oklahoma; land designated by the U.S. government as Indian Territory.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sylvester Stallone has been in Oklahoma City this week shooting his new Paramount+ series "Tulsa King." During his time in the Sooner State, he stopped by Cattlemen's Steakhouse for a bite to eat Wednesday. "Sylvester Stallone came in yesterday and got some take-out with his wife....
Severe storms and strong winds are heading back into Oklahoma Friday and this weekend. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the risk Friday is mostly across the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. He said a few supercells will produce big hail and a tornado or two. The window is after 5...
With only 5 weeks left in this season of Survivor, Oklahoma's Own Tori Meehan is on to the next round. The former pageant queen's name keeps coming up on the chopping block, but she won immunity again Wednesday night. This challenge involved balancing on a narrow beam while using two...
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife conservation has partnered with the Invasive Species Action Network on a nation wide campaign to help protect animals and their environments by promoting responsible pet releasing. Almost a decade ago the Don’t Let it Loose campaign ramped up under the invasive...
TULSA, Okla. — Armored combat is a sport that’s growing in Tulsa. There are two armored combat teams in the Armored Combat Worldwide league. The state’s third team is based out of OKC. It’s modern day, Medieval-era battles that play out in contests around the country.
Enoch Kelly Haney who was the former Chief of The Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, an Oklahoma politician, and an artist, has passed away according to a Facebook post from Seminole Nation of Oklahoma. The nation posted a statement from Brain Palmer, the current Assistant Chief of the tribe:. “With a...
Dan Stevens knew little about Watergate before being cast in Gaslit, a new prestige drama about the 1970s American scandal that toppled a president and shook America. The 39-year-old actor, of early Downton Abbey fame, might now be sitting in his very own Los Angeles garden but, as with many Brits, his knowledge of the affair extended only to the most superficial stuff. “I knew it spawned the gate-suffix,” says Stevens, over Zoom. He’s wearing a jazzy Paul Smith shirt, behind him lush leaves and that Hollywood sunshine. “But you quickly realise there’s a universality to that stupid level of corruption. It’s found in every administration in every country in the world; it just so happens that these guys got caught.” He sees glaring parallels with the British government, or as he put it in a now viral One Show segment: “You’ve got a criminal for a leader who is wrapped in a messy war, embroiled in a stupid scandal, surrounded by ambitious idiots and really should resign… Oh no I’m sorry that’s the intro to Boris Johnson.”
Comments / 0