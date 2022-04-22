Disney and Native’s Latest Shoe Collection Is Ready for Your Next Park Adventure

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Disney fans can keep their feet comfy during their next park adventure. Lightweight shoe brand Native — known for their comfy and airy kicks often seen on Hollywood stars — has once again teamed with the House of the Mouse on a print-happy collection of spring steppers for adults and kids.

Priced from $36 to $60, the collection includes the Vancouver-based footwear label’s best-selling adults and kids styles made of water-friendly, odor-resistant foam. Pairs feature playful pastel prints of Mickey and Minnie Mouse on the Jefferson, Jericho and Miles silhouettes for adults and the Charley sandals and Jefferson shoes for kids.

The two family-friendly brands released their first collaboration in 2021 to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary. Native’s shoes have been seen on starry parents including Jessica Biel, Olivia Wilde, Mila Kunis and Amy Adams, and the stylish Hollywood kids of Josh Duhamel, Angelina Jolie, Matthew McConaughey, Halle Berry and many others. The brand has also released past collaborations with Crayola, Japanese designer Issey Miyake and more, and Native has pledged to make each pair of its shoes 100 percent life cycled managed by 2023 by giving worn pairs new life through other projects.

See every pair from the Disney x Native collection below, and shop the full line online here .

