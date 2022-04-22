ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inaugural Filipino Food Festival is April 23 in Decatur￼

By Sam Flemming | Punk Foodie
 2 days ago
T his pork adobo sanwit (sandwich) by Baolicious will be just one of many dishes by chefs at the Atlanta’s inaugural Filipino food festival in Decatur this Saturday

Filipino food fans rejoice! The First Annual Filipino Food Festival is happening this Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Decatur outside of Waller’s Coffee Shop, 240 DeKalb Industrial Way.

Filipino pop-ups have been happening for several years now, now on a near weekly basis now, including the James Beard Foundation recognition of Kamayan (soon to be a brick-and-mortar restaurant).

Hope Webb, who opened Estrellita Filipino restaurant in Grant Park in 2020, is putting on the festival to present a snapshot and recognize the Filipino food ‘movement’ happening in Atlanta and around the country (see also the excellent “Mix Mix” episode from Lisa Ling’s Take Out on HBO Max for more on the topic).

In addition to Estrellita, there will be nearly a dozen chefs and food entrepreneurs representing the cuisine, including:

  • @barangayatl , a new pop-up on the scene, who will be serving up what he calls traditional Filipino culinary classics alongside his takes on new school Filipino food. He’ll be doing ginataang manok  (chicken braised in coconut milk) and crispy pork carnitas cooked in flavors from his mom’s region of the central Philippines.
  • @baolicious.atl by Chef Elna, who is also behind the pop-up brand @sarapatlanta , will be serving siopaos (steamed buns) with filling options like chicken asado, ube pork belly adobo, garlic butter chicken tikka masala, black sesame Beyond Beef bulgogi and many more. She will also be serving up pork adobo sanwits (sandwiches).
  • Dante Lumapas Cebu’s Best Lechon , from McDonough, will be serving up whole roast suckling pig, a festival favorite in the Philippines.
  • @carrellfarms from Monroe will be providing their hot Kalabow (water buffalo) sausages for Estrellita’s sliders.

Others expected to be serving are @threelolasbakeshop , @cakesbyedieatl , Nia Hammer and Kabayan Pares Mami.

In addition to food, there will be musical performances.

Filipino food fans tend show up in big, so expect there to be a crowd and parking is limited so consider ride-sharing or MARTA to Avondale Estates station (about a 15 minute walk), Seating will also be limited, so you may want to bring your own lawn chairs. Tara na!

