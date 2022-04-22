Juwan Gray commits to Nebraska

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
Connor McCaffery is not quite ready to leave Iowa City. One of the sons of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, Connor has spent 5 seasons with the Hawkeyes since joining the program for the 2017-18 season. Afforded the opportunity to return for final season, McCaffery announced Thursday that he will suit up for the Hawkeyes for the 2022-23 season.
Purdue basketball received some great news Friday for the 2022-23 season. Zach Edey – the starting center this past season – revealed on Twitter that he will be returning for his third year with the program. “Definitely ready to get to work again,” Edey wrote in his note. “See you in Mackey.”
The 2022 college football season is still several months away, but ESPN has already released an updated version of its “way-too-early” top 25. At the top of the list is Alabama. Despite losing a lot of talent to the NFL, Nick Saban’s squad still has star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
Earlier this week, a college baseball game turned ugly when a pitcher tackled an opposing player after he hit a home run. In the top of the sixth inning of an NJCAA game between North Central Texas College and Weatherford, Josh Phillips of NCTC hit a go-ahead home run. As he rounded the bases, Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward charged from the mound and tackled Phillips.
A junior college baseball game in Texas was suspended on Wednesday after a pitcher tackled an opposing player who had just hit a home run off of him. North Central Texas College’s Josh Phillips hit a go-ahead homer in the top of the sixth inning. As he was rounding third base, Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward sprinted toward him and violently speared him. The hit caused Phillips’ helmet to fly off his head. You can see the video below:
OMAHA, Neb. — Following thunderstorms overnight and into the morning, the Omaha area could see more severe weather Friday night into Saturday morning. After isolated showers Friday morning, the area will clear in the early afternoon and warm into the mid 80s with strong south winds. Parts of the...
The Nebraska men's basketball team added its second transfer of the offseason Thursday when former Alabama forward Juwan Gary announced his commitment to the Huskers on social media. The 6-foot-6, 218-pound Gary started 16 games for the Crimson Tide last season, averaging 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in...
When it comes to their football program, Ohio State spares no effort to create the best program they possibly can. That same effort goes into their marching band, as we’ve seen from a now-viral video. On Thursday, Ohio State released a video from one of their recent band practices....
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Super-senior Mitch Lightfoot has his name on top of KU men’s basketball’s win list. Lightfoot is the winningest player in KU basketball history. Through his six seasons at Kansas, the Jayhawks won 171 games. That includes two Big 12 tournament championships and the 2022 national championship. Before Lightfoot, Tyrel Reed held the […]
September 2, 2017 (above) was the first day the crowd at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City turned and waved to hospitalized children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. It was the beginning of the best, and most meaningful tradition in college football. While it will continue in 2022, a different song will provide the backdrop.
As the morning fog drifted through Lincoln, the Nebraska baseball team boarded a bus Thursday morning for a ride to the airport and a flight to Indiana. It wasn't easy to see out the windows as NU got on the road. But one thing is perfectly clear: Nebraska has five Big Ten weekends left, and needs to win as many of those 15 conference games as possible to have a chance at the postseason.
OMAHA, Neb. — Following a dense fog to start Thursday morning, the day is expected to end with thunderstorms in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The area could also see severe weather Friday night into Saturday morning. A warm front is expected to move north into the Omaha area...
On Thursday afternoon, Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers posted to his Twitter account that Auburn had extended him an offer. The offer came just eight hours after the New York native entered his name into the transfer portal. Along with Auburn, he posted other offers from TCU, Arkansas, USC, Washington, and Oregon State.
It was a huge night for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns as they closed out the spring session with the annual Orange-White spring game. Not only did they see the likes of Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Neyor, and Roschon Johnson put on a show, but the night ended with two commitments.
The Iowa Hawkeyes are expected to lose a few key playmakers from their 2021-22 roster. The good news, however, is that Connor McCaffery will return for another season. On Thursday night, McCaffery announced his decision to return to Iowa on his Twitter account. He posted a video with this caption: “Let’s run it back.”
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett get together to discuss several transfer portal topics, including Casey Rogers' entrance. The Nebraska softball team's winning streak went down Saturday, but not without a fight. A late game-tying Husker rally was spoiled by Wisconsin's Ally Miklesh, who hit a walk-off single...
GRAND ISLAND — The people in Grand Island were scheduled to get the Nebraska volleyball team to their town in 2020, but the early days of the pandemic didn't allow that to happen. But Husker volleyball didn’t forget. So on Friday evening, the Huskers’ team bus rolled back...
Comments / 1