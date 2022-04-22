MS Lottery

People often languish in the idea of waking up to find that their life has been changed by a huge monetary windfall that happened while they slept. Most of us call that dreaming. But for at least one player in last night's Mega Millions multi-state lottery game that dream has come true. That is if you count adding $106 million dollars to your personal net worth a financial windfall.
Powerball kicked off its 30th birthday week Monday night with a $352.5 million jackpot, the second-largest for the game this year. The estimated cash payout was roughly $210 million. The winning numbers were: 8-33-55-59-62 and the Powerball was 18. The Power Play was 2x. Nobody drew all six winning numbers,...
April 18 (UPI) -- Paul and Teresa Hartsoe of Conowingo, Md., learned about their $1 million from a Mega Millions lottery ticket through Facebook. Paul Hartsoe, a commercial construction worker who likes paying Mega Millions and Powerball games every week, purchased his winning ticket last Tuesday. The couple did not...
Fans of Mega Millions the multi-state lottery game must be rubbing their eyes in disbelief a little this morning. The game's top prize has been won by a single ticket in consecutive drawings. Last Tuesday we told you of a single ticket laying claim to a jackpot of $106 million dollars. This past Friday night, lightning struck again in the form of yet another big money winner.
A Powerball ticket purchased in Michigan in May 2021 and worth $1 million is set to expire in about two weeks. Last month in Maryland, no one came forward by the deadline to claim a $10 million prize. There have been larger amounts that have gone unclaimed in both Powerball...
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. Someone in the state of Tennessee has all the numbers from Friday’s $20 million jackpot. There is also one match five winner in Iowa. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot had reset after...
April 6 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Maryland, who is going by the name Big Fish, has won $25,000 playing the lottery by using his younger brother's license plate numbers. Big Fish bought eight, 50 cent Pick 5 tickets that covered lottery drawings from March 29 to April 1.
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $183 million on Feb 14. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 08-33-55-59-62, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2X. Double...
If you love playing the Powerball® jackpot stands at $348 million. It would be epic if someone in North Carolina would win. No one matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, raising the jackpot to $348 million for Monday night’s drawing. Over the weekend, a player in South Carolina, who added Double Play® to their Powerball® ticket at the QuikTrip in Fort Mill, won $50,000. That is some incredible luck.
Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, April 19, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $11.9 million, according to the Mega Millions website. The lottery has been won the last two drawings. Last Tuesday, someone in Minnesota won the $110 million...
No one won the big Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night’s drawing. So, tonight — Tuesday, April 19 at 11 p.m. EDT — you’ll have a chance to win the new top prize. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really).
For the week ending, ending April 16, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 184,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level- reflecting a still-tight labor...
(ISeeCars) – Used car prices have risen 30.4 percent over last year as the microchip shortage continues to impact the automotive industry, according to iSeeCars.com’s latest used car price analysis of 1.8 million car sales in March. This is down from a 35.0 percent increase in February. Used Car Price Increases by State Are used […]
Comments / 0