Mud Hens fend off St. Paul, win 2-1

The Toledo Mud Hens squeezed out a 2-1 victory on Thursday against the St. Paul Saints at Fifth Third Field.

Mud Hens starter Joey Wentz and relievers Nolan Blackwood and Derek Law held the Saints to four hits, including two to MLB.com No. 94 overall prospect Jose Miranda.

What happened: The Mud Hens used a three-hit inning to take a two-run lead in the third. Kody Clemens doubled in Brady Policelli, and Daz Cameron followed with a two-out base hit to extend Toledo’s lead to 2-0.

St. Paul right-handed starter Devin Smeltzer (1-1) was tagged with both runs across five innings. He allowed five hits, walked one, and struck out eight.

“It feels great,” Clemens said. “We're trying to put together some good at-bats. Tonight was a quick one, but luckily we got the hits when we needed them. And so it was a good win, quick game, but good win for sure.”

Wentz worked into trouble in the fourth after he issued back-to-back walks to Jake Cave and Curtis Terry. After a fly out to right field from Daniel Robertson, Cave scored on a fielder’s choice by Derek Fisher.

Wentz pitched 4⅔ innings of one-run ball. He allowed one run on one hit and four walks with three strikeouts.

St. Paul left eight runners on base.

The Mud Hens operated without Toledo hitting coach Adam Melhuse and manager Lloyd McClendon for most of Thursday’s game. Melhuse and McClendon had argued a check-swing call on Ryan Kreidler, which resulted in a strikeout in the second inning. Melhuse and McClendon were ejected.

Kreidler’s checked swing came on the heels of automatic strikes to Zack Short and Daz Cameron. Both auto-strikes were the third strikes of their respective at-bats and resulted in strikeouts.

Game MVP: Blackwood worked out of a two-on, two-out jam when he entered in relief in the fifth. Blackwood forced a fly out from Cave to strand runners on first and second. He pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

Blackwood has made four scoreless relief appearances for the Mud Hens this season.

He said it: “Our guys battled back, they played extremely good defense, particularly in the outfield tonight,” McClendon said of the defense provided by Cameron, Derek Hill, and Jacob Robson. “I think that's probably the best defensive outfield that we put out there to date, and it showed. Speed really makes a difference out there, and they played extremely well and saved us runs.”

Make note of it: Blackwood earned his first win of the season. He has not taken a loss in his five appearances.

Comings and goings: The Detroit Tigers made a flurry of roster moves on Thursday, highlighted by the promotion of Michael Pineda to Detroit. He pitched against the New York Yankees and picked up the victory with five shutout innings.

Bryan Garcia and Shea Spitzbarth, along with Cameron and Hill, were optioned to the Mud Hens.

A look ahead: The Mud Hens and Saints continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Fifth Third Field. Saints right-handed starter JC Ramirez (1-0) is scheduled to make the start. Toledo’s starting pitcher is still to be determined.