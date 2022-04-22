ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Power of Getting Professionally Raw

By Emily Washcovick
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09vE47_0fGeeQja00

“We are trying to build the Amazon Prime of barbecue and media,” said Shawn Walchef, owner and founder of Cali BBQ Media and Cali Comfort BBQ. While this probably sounds strange at first, Shawn is actually developing his own promotional ecosystem, combining hospitality and marketing to develop an authentic reputation.

Today, it’s crucial for businesses to have an online presence. With two podcasts (Digital Hospitality and Restaurant Influencers), a blog, and a profile on every social media platform you can think of, Shawn is an expert at highlighting his brand and engaging with his audience.

“It's so much more than food. It's so much more than hospitality,” Shawn said. “You have to know how to share your story. You've got to know how to do it online.”

Whether on TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram, video is the key to unlocking engagement.

“The internet wants raw. Professionally raw. And you have the greatest tool that allows you to do that—the camera app on your smartphone,” Shawn said. “Video is so powerful. The internet wants video. Video can give you so much where you're not telling the customer, ‘Hey, I sell barbecue.’ I'm taking a 15-second video showing them our Pitmaster Bernice at the old hickory pit putting ribs onto the smoker.”

This powerful, visually engaging content will only be as successful as you are at posting it, however. According to Shawn, he makes these social media videos part of his daily routine to keep viewers engaged.

“The same way that I check email. The same way that I check text messages. Wherever I am is an opportunity for me to give access to the people that follow us online—a sneak peek into the life of being a barbecue restaurant owner. A podcaster. Of me going to Vegas to give a speech to other restaurant owners. Now I'm bringing people into the story. And by bringing people into the story, more people are invested in our brand, and it gives us more opportunity.”

That being said, being authentic online won’t necessarily make everyone a fan of your business. There will always be someone out there who expresses criticism, oftentimes in the form of a review.

“It's devastating when somebody takes the time to write a 1-star review, attacking all of the things that you believe in,” Shawn said. “And if one person's saying it, then maybe other people have experienced it and just haven't taken the time to write it. Now, if multiple people are saying it, operationally, we can look at it and go, ‘Well, maybe we have a problem, and maybe we can investigate that problem.’

“Once we started doing that—once I started responding to every single review right when it was written, whether it was good or bad—it literally transformed how we did business. Does that mean that we didn't get bad reviews? No, we got a lot of bad reviews. But when we went through the bad reviews, we took that objective data and said, ‘If three people in a row have complained about our brisket, maybe our process for making brisket needs to be looked at.’ And we started taking that data and making that part of our business culture. No matter what, we were going to always respond to reviews. Whether they were good or bad, we were going to listen. We were going to provide that hospitality.”

Looking at feedback objectively is difficult, but it can help you improve aspects of your business you might not have looked into otherwise. While reviews should be taken with a grain of salt, owning a business is personal, and it’s okay to show your viewers and customers how emotional the experience can be.

“When you talk about your business, your family, your baby, it is raw, and it is emotional. For me, it's one life. I don't have a business life and a personal life. I have one life, and every day I have an opportunity to do the thing that I love to do, which is grow my business and make an impact for my family, for my community, for our customers, for all the people that we get to touch base with on a global scale now because of the internet.”

Shawn’s advice for successfully building a digital reputation include:

Be a human and respond as a human. Reviewers take the time to leave feedback about their experience at your business. Let them know there’s a human on the other end of the internet taking the time to read, reply, and thank them for their review. Listening and engaging helps build your reputation and your business.

Find the benefits of bad reviews. Even criticism can lead to something positive. Try to read the reviews objectively and discern any patterns. If multiple people have the same criticism, that’s a golden opportunity for improvement.

Be raw. Internet users crave authentic content, and they can tell when you’re trying to mislead them. Create professional-looking videos, but don’t overthink it. Highlight the people of your business doing what they do best without going for the hard sell.

Listen to the episode below to hear directly from Shawn Walchef, and subscribe to Behind the Review for more from new business owners and reviewers every Thursday.

Entrepreneur · The Power of Getting Professionally Raw

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
Money

Only 1 in 4 People Actually Know What an NFT Is

It might seem like NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are everywhere nowadays. Michael Jordan, Taco Bell and even Dolly Parton have gotten in on the investment trend, generating so much buzz that Collins English Dictionary named "NFT" its 2021 word of the year. But do all those people know what they're...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Linkedin#Cali Bbq Media#Digital Hospitality#Tiktok
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
TechCrunch

Jarvis ML snags $16M to help companies personalize their products

As the pandemic spurred brands to spruce up — or create from scratch — online presences, the value of personalization came into acute focus. Accustomed to Netflix- and Amazon-like tailored product recommendations, customers began to demand the same from companies of all sizes. According to McKinsey, 71% of shoppers now expect businesses to deliver personalized interactions, while 76% get frustrated when this doesn’t happen.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts.com

AWS Commits $30M for Underrepresented Early-Stage Founders

Early-stage startups led by Black, Latino, LGBTQIA+ and women founders can apply for more than $30 million set aside by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of its new AWS Impact Accelerator. The first program, t. he AWS Impact Accelerator for Black Founders, is now open for applications. Each qualifying...
BUSINESS
WWD

Raw Sugar Appoints Michael Marquis New CEO, Talks Growth

Click here to read the full article. Raw Sugar has appointed Michael Marquis as its new chief executive officer. He succeeds Ronnie Shugar, who cofounded the brand alongside Donda Mullis, currently the chief marketing officer who will remain in her role. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Marquis was most recently the global president of Vogue International, a Johnson & Johnson Co., and brings extensive experience in consumer goods at brands such as Clean & Clear, Listerine and OGX Beauty. At Raw Sugar, Marquis intends to spearhead strategic developments to...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase launches NFT marketplace with personalization feature

Coinbase said on April 20 that it has launched beta access for its new NFT marketplace. The new NFT marketplace will work similarly to social media platforms like Instagram and Tik-Tok. Users will be able to showcase their personal information on their profiles, follow other accounts and like, dislike or comment on NFTs. The platform will create a discovery feed based on user behavior which will offer personalized NFT and account suggestions.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy