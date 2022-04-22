Power's first NHL goal helps power the Sabres to victory.

(WGR 550) – On Thursday the Sabres won their third straight game and fourth in five, but that wasn’t the big story. The No. 1 overall pick Owen Power jumped into a big opening and took a pass from Jeff Skinner, who was down on one knee to score his first NHL goal. Skinner was so happy he jumped up to his skates and got the puck for the rookie defenseman. Power scored the goal against the New Jersey Devils in just his fifth NHL game.

Power was again all over the ice playing 22:21 and along with Tage Thompson, was on the ice for four of Buffalo’s five goals. The goal also was a big one because Buffalo’s 3-0 lead had become 3-2 before Power made it 4-2.

The ice was horrible in New Jersey which turned this into a sloppy game. That’s why Craig Anderson got the first-star of the game because both teams were turning the bouncing puck over and Anderson had to make numerous big saves.

The Devils came into the game 0-for-25 on the power play and had given up 11 shorthanded goals on the season. You could tell they had no confidence and the Sabres scored two shorthanded goals in 47 seconds to take a 2-0. Kyle Okposo flipped a puck from outside the blue line that Andrew Hammond whiffed on. Then, Alex Tuch converted a Victor Olofsson rebound for the second shorty.

A few weeks ago in Chicago, Thompson shattered his stick on a one-timer that still went in for the game-winning goal. On Thursday, Olofsson made a nice cross-ice pass in the right circle to Rasmus Dahlin who snapped his stick in half on the one-timer. The shot hit Dawson Mercer in the leg and made it 3-0.

The panic in the Sabres game when things went wrong has been gone for about two months now. When a 3-0 lead became 3-2, they just worked harder and played even better to put the game away. It was Skinner streaking to the net taking a pass from Thompson to put the game away.

The Sabres had other great opportunities in this game, but they hit some posts and didn’t get the chance to shoot on open nets because the puck was bouncing and they couldn’t get the puck to sit down.

Olofsson had three assists in the game giving him six assists in five games. He also had two goals in those games. Olofsson has improved his game immensely in the past two months as its not only goals he’s scoring, but he’s been better in the offensive zone, on the forecheck and being patient with the puck.

The off-ice officials had a real hard time with the official score sheet on Thursday. They had the Devils 0-for-4 on the power play when it was actually 0-for-5. That’s the first time Buffalo has had to kill off five penalties since March 7 covering 21 games.

The players really don’t want this season to end, but it’s down to three more games against the New York Islanders, Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks. On Saturday afternoon against the Isles, Buffalo will have the chance for its first four-game winning streak of the season.

Photo courtesy of @buffalosabres