No Survivors in Fiery, Smoke-Filled Plane Crash Outside General Mills Plant
The plane is believed to have crashed at the food factory in Covington, Georgia, shortly after taking off from a nearby...www.newsweek.com
The plane is believed to have crashed at the food factory in Covington, Georgia, shortly after taking off from a nearby...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3