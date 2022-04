They help us put food on our tables through pollination and nutrient recycling. They break down and dispose of organic waste, and are food for many animals. As renowned ecologist E.O. Wilson put it, "insects are the little things that run the world". At least 87 of humanity's major crops depend on them, but it's getting harder for insects to survive on our planet. Now, a new study has identified how human-created disturbances interact to make things worse for many insects, from beetles to flies.

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO