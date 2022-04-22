ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Police release body cam video of encounter with boy

Police release body cam video of child detained in Syracuse 00:49

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- After a video of a child being placed in a police car in Syracuse went viral, the police department released body cam video from three officers who were on the scene at the time.

They say the 8-year-old allegedly tried to steal a bag of potato chips Sunday, setting off the now-controversial encounter.

They deny he was ever put in handcuffs.

READ MORE: Gov. Hochul on Syracuse police encounter with 8-year-old boy: "Heart wrenching video to witness"

"You will see the juvenile's hands outreached in front of him. You clearly see that the juvenile is not in handcuffs. The officer will close the rear door of the patrol vehicle and then engage with a gentleman who's standing on the side of the road, who's video recording the incident," Syracuse Police Sgt. Mark Rosin said.

Police say they are going through two and a half hours of body cam video that was taken at the scene.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has said she will work with the department to make sure children are handled in a different way than adults.

