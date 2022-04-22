CDC weighing options for fourth booster shot

(WWLP) – The CDC is weighing its options when it comes to making a fourth COVID shot available to the general public.

The CDC’s panel of independent vaccine experts met on Wednesday to discuss strategy ahead of an expected fall COVID-19 surge. Multiple panel members showed frustration at the current public health strategy, notably that vaccines were touted as able to prevent infection, as opposed to staving off serious illness or death. They fear that the public will lose faith in the nation’s vaccination campaign, and that booster fatigue will set in without a clear plan.

Gretchen Stibolt from Springfield told 22News, “I’m totally for it. This Pandemic has been going on too long, and I know many people who have had the boosters.”



Emily Burr from Wilbraham said, “I would get another shot. It doesn’t bother me very much, I think we can all do our part to keep everybody safe.”

Other members of the CDC panel said that working on vaccines that could prevent infection is still a valuable goal, as immunocompromised people can face serious health risks, even with a mild infection.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.