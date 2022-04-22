ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC weighing options for fourth booster shot

By Phillip Bishop
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

(WWLP) – The CDC is weighing its options when it comes to making a fourth COVID shot available to the general public.

To wear a mask or to not? Baystate Health expert weighs-in

The CDC’s panel of independent vaccine experts met on Wednesday to discuss strategy ahead of an expected fall COVID-19 surge. Multiple panel members showed frustration at the current public health strategy, notably that vaccines were touted as able to prevent infection, as opposed to staving off serious illness or death. They fear that the public will lose faith in the nation’s vaccination campaign, and that booster fatigue will set in without a clear plan.

Gretchen Stibolt from Springfield told 22News, “I’m totally for it. This Pandemic has been going on too long, and I know many people who have had the boosters.”

Emily Burr from Wilbraham said, “I would get another shot. It doesn’t bother me very much, I think we can all do our part to keep everybody safe.”

Other members of the CDC panel said that working on vaccines that could prevent infection is still a valuable goal, as immunocompromised people can face serious health risks, even with a mild infection.

NBC News

CDC signs off on 2nd Covid booster shot for people 50 and older

Americans ages 50 and older can now receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Hours after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the second booster on Tuesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued a statement allowing shots to begin immediately.
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
