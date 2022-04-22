ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martins Ferry, OH

Martins Ferry High School holds dress rehearsal for upcoming performance of “Into the Woods”

By Steve Moore
 2 days ago

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO ( WTRF ) — Martins Ferry High School held a full rehearsal of the upcoming play “Into The Woods” Thursday evening.

The upcoming show features 20 actors and 8 crew members. The school builds their own sets, and they do their own choreography.

The students will be performing on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and there will also be a Sunday matinee show at 2 p.m.

