ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Internet sensation Randy Rainbow on Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill: ‘It's really just a horror’

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 80-year-old grandmother designed a bra for elderly women...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Rainbow
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Sensation#Gay#Cruise Deals#Mortgage
The Independent

BLM activist hits back at New York mayor Eric Adams on Fox News calling him a ‘white man in blackface’

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) of Greater New York Hawk Newsome slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams over his criticism of BLM for not demonstrating against gun violence affecting African Americans in the city. “He’s a white man in blackface,” Mr Newsome said during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday. “This city is a war zone and he can’t stop it.”Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Mr Newsome, “the subject is African Americans, I would also argue white lives matter too, everybody’s life matters here. What the mayor contends though is that the same reaction is not...
Primetimer

Chris Wallace asks William Shatner "are you embarrassed?" for having a show on RT America

“You have a TV series called I Don’t Understand, and it runs on RT America,” Wallace asked Shatner on CNN+'s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, according to Mediaite. “No it doesn’t,” Shatner responded, pointing out the show was made for Ora TV. But Ora TV signed a deal to bring it to RT America. So Shatner compared RT America to the BBC. “Russian television is not the BBC," said Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy