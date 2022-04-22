ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College baseball pitcher in Texas tackles batter who hits home run, video shows: ‘That was out of nowhere’

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40NslC_0fGebIxD00

(NEXSTAR) – A college baseball pitcher in Texas has been suspended for four games after tackling an opposing player during a game on Wednesday.

The pitcher, identified as Owen Woodward of Weatherford College, had just given up a home run to Josh Phillips of North Central Texas College during a game at Weatherford. When Phillips rounded third, Woodward charged from the mound and slammed the baserunner, knocking him off his feet.

Footage of the incident was shared to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon by @TexasCollegeBSB. The video shows Phillips’ teammates immediately run to the field after the attack while officials rush to break up the players.

“Oh, oh my! Oh no! That was out of nowhere,” a commentator can be heard saying.

Phillips then appears to jog towards home plate. It was not immediately clear if he was injured.

Mike Tyson appears to punch fellow airline passenger in video

The game was called off after the incident. Both teams were forced to forfeit, the Associated Press reported.

Woodward’s punishment was handed down by the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference on Thursday, according to the AP. The conference also suspended several other team members and a few assistant coaches from Weatherford, along with all players and coaches from North Central Texas College who stepped on the field — including Phillips, the outlet reported.

In addition, Weatherford College had said Woodward faces possible expulsion. The school’s police department is investigating.

“We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today,” said Weatherford assistant athletic director and head baseball coach Jeff Lightfoot in a statement shared by the athletic department. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”

North Central Texas College is scheduled to play Weatherford again on Saturday. It is unclear if officials are considering canceling the game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Arkansas Softball commit hits a mammoth home run

It appears that Arkansas softball will “reload” instead of “rebuild” once the elder “Bogle Bombers” hang up their cleats at the end of their collegiate careers. Kennedy Miller, an Arkansas Softball pledge for the Class of 2023 from Georgetown High School in Georgetown, Texas, showcased her power in a 9-6 win over Liberty Hill on Tuesday night by smacking a home run over the scoreboard in left field. Over the scoreboard! @withpurpose2020 @RazorbackSB pic.twitter.com/bpPAgeu2Sk — Kennedy Miller (@kennedymiller05) April 20, 2022 Miller committed to Arkansas early in her 11th grade year, announcing her intentions to play for head coach Courtney Diefel and the Razorbacks in September of 2021. Fayetteville here I come!! Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this process. Time to get to work!! @CoachDeifel @MattMeuchel @YoCoachYo @coachanniesmith @RazorbackSB pic.twitter.com/AizrXW88dX — Kennedy Miller (@kennedymiller05) September 22, 2021 According to her recruiting page on SportsRecruits.com, Miller can play first base, third base, and catcher. Her current stats are not available at the time of this post. List How did the series win over Kentucky affect Arkansas in the latest polls?
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS DFW

College pitcher "no longer on the team" after tackling baserunner

A junior college baseball pitcher in Texas is off the team after he tackled an opposing team's batter as he rounded the bases after hitting a home run, the coach said Thursday. Weatherford College head baseball coach Jeff Lightfoot said the player is "no longer on the team."The incident sparked a brawl that was captured on video.Online video of the play showed North Central Texas College's Josh Phillips rounding third after his sixth-inning home run, only to have Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward charge off the mound and level him with a violent blow to the midsection. Several players then charged...
WEATHERFORD, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
WATE

What are Synchronous Fireflies?

Synchronous fireflies, whose scientific name is Photinus carolinus, are one of the many fireflies species that live in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The species is one of a few North American species that are known to synchronize their light patterns.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Weatherford College#North Texas#Nexstar#The Associated Press#Ap
WATE

Tidwell, Sewell shutdown Gators in 3-0 win

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (WATE) — Blade Tidwell was given his first SEC start of the season, and he made the most of it. The sophomore went 4.2 innings, surrendering two hits and striking out five batters in the Vols 3-0 win over Florida. Neither team scored until the fifth inning. Luc Lipcius blasted a moonshot over […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WATE

Ashley Rogers throws perfect game in Lady Vols sweep

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ashley Rogers threw the 13th perfect game in program history in the Lady Vols 8-0 win over East Carolina. Rogers was electric throwing five innings with 12 strikeouts. She’s just the seventh pitcher in program history to throw a perfect game. The offense scored early and often for Rogers. The first […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
KOMU

Softball and baseball come to Moberly Area Community College

MOBERLY - There's a new place to play collegiate baseball and softball in mid-Missouri, at Moberly Area Community College. The two sports were introduced last fall and have been a work in progress to set up the program. Facilities, equipment, and most of all, players are needed before the first pitch can be thrown.
MOBERLY, MO
Akron Beacon Journal

Daniel Espino fans 14 in five innings; Bo Naylor hits home run to lead Ducks past Baysox

Daniel Espino struck out 14 batters in five innings and Bo Naylor hit a triple and a home run to lead the RubberDucks to an 8-6 win over the host Bowie Baysox on Saturday. Espino earned the win after allowing two earned runs and three hits, including a solo home run to Baysox shortstop Gunnar Henderson. Espino threw 66 pitches and did not walk a batter.
AKRON, OH
WATE

WATE

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy