Out & About: Winter scenes in April

By KTVZ News Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unexpected winter storm provided lots of great...

Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
VERMONT STATE
BBC

US spring snowstorm leaves 300,000 in the dark

A spring storm has caused power outages across states in the north-eastern US, with over a foot of snow falling in some places. Some 300,000 customers lost electricity, 200,000 of them in New York state. As far south as Virginia, residents who have been looking forward to spring instead were...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Sun and wind; chance of rain Thursday

Look for some gusty winds and lots of afternoon sunshine around the Southland Tuesday. Cooler, cloudier conditions are expected to arrive over the next couple of days. There is even a chance of rain late Thursday into Friday. By next week, look for above average temperatures to return to the region.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Showers Are Coming to SoCal. Here's When and Where

A spring storm that drenched Northern California is expected to bring light showers late Thursday into early Friday in parts of Southern California. Most of the rain will fall overnight and wrap up by early Friday morning. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with spotty showers possible after sunset. More rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Warm weather forecast across US

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
SPRING, TX
News 12

Sunny and warm weekend with temps in the 60s

Much of the weekend will feature warm and sunny weather. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Saturday looks like another nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-60s. He says Sunday will start off cloudy, but the sun will come out mid-morning making for a nice...
ENVIRONMENT
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Storms possible next Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next storm system is forecast to arrive by the middle of next week. Water Vapor imagery as of Friday evening showed it over the eastern Pacific ocean. The Jet Stream Forecast has this energetic trough moving through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. At the surface, a dry...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Sun and clouds Sunday on Long Island; highs near 56

Temperatures will be just a touch below average on Sunday, according to Storm Watch meteorologist Meredith Garofalo. High temperatures will be near 56 degrees. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. High 58. TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, rain chances. High 61. THE EXTENDED FORECAST: Tuesday brings the only chance of rain. High temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
KX News

Why April’s sun is just as powerful as the August sun

What do today and the hottest part of the summer have in common? It may be hard to believe, but the sun has just as much power today as it does in August. Throughout the year, the sun’s angle and power change. The angles are the lowest in the winter months and the highest in […]
ASTRONOMY
KTVZ

Beautiful Weekend Ahead

Mostly clear skies dominate the Cascades this morning and that is where they will stay. Look for a sunny, mild weekend on the slopes. Mountain driving will be ok. Carry chains or traction tires and watch for spots of ice.
ENVIRONMENT

