Out & About: Winter scenes in April

A LATE winter storm warning is in place for Friday after up to four feet of snow was dumped across the west coast as forecasters predict treacherous conditions. The powerful storm is expected to slam through the Plain states on Friday and into the weekend. The severe weather is expected...
A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
A winter storm will spread from the West to the Northern Plains. The heaviest snow is expected from the Oregon Cascades and Sierra Nevada to North Dakota. Blizzard conditions are expected in the Northern Plains. A late-season winter storm is hammering parts of the West and will soon wring out...
A rare Nor'easter is expected to bring heavy snow to a large area of New York and portions of Pennsylvania on Monday night, making for potentially messy travel conditions, but offering the possibility of late spring skiing. The spring Nor'easter is forecast to drop 6 to 8 inches of snow...
A spring storm has caused power outages across states in the north-eastern US, with over a foot of snow falling in some places. Some 300,000 customers lost electricity, 200,000 of them in New York state. As far south as Virginia, residents who have been looking forward to spring instead were...
Look for some gusty winds and lots of afternoon sunshine around the Southland Tuesday. Cooler, cloudier conditions are expected to arrive over the next couple of days. There is even a chance of rain late Thursday into Friday. By next week, look for above average temperatures to return to the region.
A spring storm that drenched Northern California is expected to bring light showers late Thursday into early Friday in parts of Southern California. Most of the rain will fall overnight and wrap up by early Friday morning. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with spotty showers possible after sunset. More rain...
Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
Much of the weekend will feature warm and sunny weather. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Saturday looks like another nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-60s. He says Sunday will start off cloudy, but the sun will come out mid-morning making for a nice...
In what appeared to be a last-ditch effort to overcome a lackluster wet season, the atmosphere dished out more than 2 feet of snow that snarled travel in California's Sierra Nevada during the latter part of the week. California Highway Patrol posted a picture on Twitter of a vehicle that...
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next storm system is forecast to arrive by the middle of next week. Water Vapor imagery as of Friday evening showed it over the eastern Pacific ocean. The Jet Stream Forecast has this energetic trough moving through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. At the surface, a dry...
Temperatures will be just a touch below average on Sunday, according to Storm Watch meteorologist Meredith Garofalo. High temperatures will be near 56 degrees. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. High 58. TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, rain chances. High 61. THE EXTENDED FORECAST: Tuesday brings the only chance of rain. High temperatures...
What do today and the hottest part of the summer have in common? It may be hard to believe, but the sun has just as much power today as it does in August. Throughout the year, the sun’s angle and power change. The angles are the lowest in the winter months and the highest in […]
High pressure just to our east has been able to keep much of the region pretty quiet, but temperatures depended on what side of the river you were on. To the east, we were cooler with northerly flow. West River locations got in on a seasonably mild day. We’ll have...
Mostly clear skies dominate the Cascades this morning and that is where they will stay. Look for a sunny, mild weekend on the slopes. Mountain driving will be ok. Carry chains or traction tires and watch for spots of ice.
