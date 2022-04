How does your Sunday start? My children wake me up about 7am, even though every bone in my body is saying, ‘It’s Sunday. You’re meant to sleep in until at least nine.’. Is snoozing an option? On Sundays we have a rule where we all just get into bed together. My five-year-old really loves breakfast in bed, but the one-year-old can’t yet as it would just destroy the bed. I like to cook crêpes on Sundays. My little one likes chocolate spread, the baby has some purée – and I have the leftover scraps.

