Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area

SOFTBALL

North Fond du Lac 5-6, St. Mary’s Springs 4-7

FOND DU LAC - The Orioles scored in the 10th inning to defeat the Ledgers 5-4 in the first game of the doubleheader, then Springs ame back to win 7-6 in the nightcap.

Lauren Stettbacher led North Fond du Lac with two hits and Natalie Miller got the win for North Fond du Lac in the first game. She allowed one earned run and struck out eight.

In the second game, Gracie Konkol scattered eight hits and struck out five to lead St. Mary’s Springs to the win.

Stettbacher had three hits in the second game, while Natalie Miller drove in two runs for the Orioles.

Miller took the loss for North Fond du Lac in the second game, allowing one earned run.

Winnebago Lutheran 10-28, Omro 0-1

FOND DU LAC - The Vikings swept the Foxes 10-0 and 28-1 in a Flyway Conference doubleheader.

Natalee Boelk shut out the Foxes in six innings in the first game, giving up three hits, walking three and striking out seven. Alea Anhalt drove in two runs with a double, and Maddie Loehr and Makayla Carey each had two hits.

The Vikings set the tone for the second game by scoring 16 runs in the first two innings.

Lindsey Nell threw a one-hitter, walking two and striking out five.

Anhalt led the Vikings with six RBI and three hits, including a home run. Abby Cole had four hits, while Amber Johnson also had three hits with five RBI. Loehr and Kiara Shea each had RBI triples as part of the Vikings’ 20-hit attack.

Winneconne 13, Waupun 2

WAUPUN - Norah Kutnink was 3-for-4 with a homer and five RBI as the Wolves used a seven-run seventh to put the game out of reach.

Macey Clark was stellar on the mound for Winneconne, limiting the Warriors to two earned runs on four hits, She did not walk a batter and struck out 12.

Abby Jennerman added three hits, while Aubrie Halder had two for the Wolves.

Lomira 7, Mayville 4

LOMIRA - Morgan Schroeder doubled and drove in two runs, while Taylor Bloohm was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI as the Lions built a 4-0 lead after two and kept the Cardinals at bay.

Also leading the Lomira offense was Alexa Paulsberg, who was 2-for-3, Julia Sitzberger with three runs scored and Savanna Frea with a double and an RBI.

Nora Buske got the win on the mound, pitching four hitless innings, while walking six and striking out six.

Hayden Schabel took the loss, but tripled and drove in two runs to power Mayville. Hannah Wolf also added a double for the Cardinals.

BASEBALL

Lourdes Academy 8-5, Green Lake/Princeton 7-2

GREEN LAKE - The Knights scored four runs in the second inning to win the opener 8-7 and scored four runs in the third inning to win the second game 5-2 for the doubleheader sweep.

Gavin Stelter was the winning pitcher in the opener. He struck out nine in five innings.

Adam Arnoldussen had two hits and scored two runs for Lourdes.

Isaiah Humiston was the winning pitcher in the second game. He allowed only four hits and struck out five in five innings.

Hunter Stelzer drove in two runs for the Knights, while Derek Zamzow had two hits for Green Lake/Princeton.

Fond du Lac 12, Oshkosh West 1

FOND DU LAC - Ethan Basler had two hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs to lead the Cardinals to the victory.

Neenah 17, Oshkosh North 4

OSHKOSH - Elliot Swanson had four hits to power the Rockets past the Spartans. Swanson singled in the first, singled in the fourth, doubled in the fifth and singled in the fifth.

Neenah opened the scoring with a three-run first and added four in the second. The Rockets then scored five times in the fifth and sixth to seal the win.

Darius Jones drove in four runs, while Logan Van Zummeren added three hits. Banging out two hits each for Neenah were Gradin Taschner, Eli Schmidt and Evan Paque.

Carson Steinbeck and Kegan Schuchting had two hits each to lead Oshkosh North.

Campbellsport 5, Laconia 3

ROSENDALE - Mitch McCarty pitched six innings for the Cougars and led them offensively with a home run and a double in the Flyway Conference win.

Jalen Gellings added two hits for Campbellsport.

Colton Hapner led Laconia with a two-run homer.

GIRLS SOCCER

Omro 6, Wayland Academy 1

BEAVER DAM - The Foxes scored five goals in the second half to pull away for the nonconference win.

Holly Beck scored three goals for Omro, and Hannah Fedderly added two goals and two assists.

Winnebago Lutheran 0, North Fond du Lac United 0

NORTH FOND DU LAC - The Vikings outshot the Orioles 9-1 with neither team able to find the back of the net.

Lydia Bernhard had 1 save for Winnebago Lutheran Academy.

Plymouth 7, Ripon 0

RIPON - Hailey Batzner had three goals and two assists for Plymouth in the victory.

Campbell Booth, Melina Knowles, Emma Adema and Sarah Welsch also scored for Plymouth. Welsch added two assists.

BOYS TENNIS

Kimberly 6, Oshkosh North 1

Aiden Meixl K def. Makylar Larson 6-0, 6-0; Sidd Mahoney K def. Erik Duran-Cachu 6-1, 6-0; Konrad Bowlus-Jasinski ON def. Ethan Sommers 6-4, 6-2; Riley Matz K def. Anjal Adhikari 6-1, 6-0.

Eli Reider/Gage Stahmann K def. Keaton Gies/Saksham Dhirar 6-0, 6-0; Andrew Nhan/Matt Burman K def. David Tjugum/Payton Rockteschel 6-1, 6-1; Carson Mayer/Eddie Heinan K def. Koji Allan/Poquette Gavin 6-1, 6-1.

Kohler 7, Waupun 0

Nolan Villwock def. Simon Panzer 6-0, 6-0; Griffin Montes def. Sam Thompson 6-0, 6-1; Paul Ritter won by forfeit; David Unger won by forfeit.

Grant Unger/Rahil Patel def. Alex Johnson/Eleazar Aguinaga 6-0, 6-0; Brady Ryan/Chaz Hoell won by forfeit; George Barrock/Max Reinthaler won by forfeit.

St. Mary Catholic 7, St. Mary’s Springs 0

Wesley Auth def. Ben McGuire 7-5, 6-4; Juan Sebastian def. Max Baus 6-0, 6-2; Harry Bergstrom def. Adam Wilcox 6-2, 6-1; Kieran Barrientos def. Nicholas Sweeney 6-0, 6-0.

Grant Bergstrom/Felipe Gaztelu def. Jack Sadownikow/Thomas Arndt 6-1, 6-1; Ethan Campbell/Alex Walsh def. Cole Rottman/Connor Schramm 6-0, 6-2; Michael Fairweather/John Osland won by default.

BOYS GOLF

Sheboygan North Invitational

At Blackwolf Run, Whistling Straits

WAUNAKEE 647, EDGEWOOD 673, KETTLE MORAINE 674, SHEBOYGAN NORTH 674, ASHWAUBENON 677, MIDDLETON 678, HOMESTEAD 679, GERMANTOWN 688, MARQUETTE 689, MENOMONEE FALLS 703, FOND DU LAC 704, HUDSON 705, DE PERE 707, HAMILTON 708, BROOKFIELD CENTRAL 717, NOTRE DAME 720, SAINT CROIX CENTRAL 723, SUN PRAIRIE 724, WAUKESHA NORTH 726, WAUWATOSA CO-OP 728, MANITOWOC LINCOLN 730, PLYMOUTH 735, GREEN BAY PREBLE 738, SHEBOYGAN FALLS 738, SLINGER 743, MUKWONAGO 745, PULASKI 747, BAY PORT 753, BADGER 768, STEVENS POINT 768, KAUKAUNA 768, HARTFORD 776, PORT WASHINGTON 776, RICE LAKE 785, SHEBOYGAN SOUTH 793, NICOLET 797, WEST BEND WEST 810, MOSINEE 822, KEWASKUM 872, WEST BEND EAST 886, GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST 887, WAUKESHA SOUTH 905

Top 5 individuals: Mason Schmidtke SN 149, Michael Addie HAM 151, Zeke Boos EDG 153, Alex Weiss EDG 156, Sam Hurley ASH 157.

Sheboygan North: Ryder Miller 171, Hogan Miller 177, Brayden Stengel 177.

Ashwaubenon: Jake Jazgar 159, Charles Johnson 175, Bergen Wagner 189.

Fond du Lac: William Mauthe 167, Wyatt Pfeiffer 174, Jackson Blaine 178, Cole Thorin 185.

De Pere: Sam Mehlberg 166, Jack Weisenberger 169, Evan Harmann 184, Cal Matzke 188.

Notre Dame: Ryan Darling 173, Ethan LeCaptain 179, Triston Behrend 186.

Manitowoc Lincoln: Landon Stanislowski 169, Logan Elliott 181, Evan Dombrowski 188, Maxwell Schneider 192.

Plymouth: Brady Bleck 165, Matt Sheridan 183, Jack Jacquat 188, Nick Harpstead 199.

Green Bay Preble: Patrick Kennedy 175, Austin Tostrup 183, Ethan Wilke 188, Alec Reichwald 192.

Sheboygan Falls: Andrew Kettle 171, Jack Guentner 177, Nolan Buchaklian 190, Jack Louko 200.

Pulaski: Colin Schultz 181, Dylan Carley 183, Connor Burant 191, Dixon Holewinski 192.

Bay Port: Konor Tignall 177, Evan Friendshuh 186, Preston Lamirande 194, Abe Gingle 201.

Stevens Point: Ethan Thomas 179, Nathan Earnest 191, Jacob Kozelek 195, AJ Earnest 203.

Kaukauna: Sam Knapp 191, Alex Buckoski 193, Jack Berken 195, Noah Schneider 195.

Sheboygan South: Davis Glavan 191, Hayden Brickley 193, Hayden Streblow 193, Zach Groh 222.

Mosinee: Jett Walters 184, Garret Donohue 208, Russell Bittner 214, Treven Mullins 218.

Green Bay Southwest: Brady Bohn 202, Miles Rauschenbach 226, Aiden Cox 229, Jameson Huber 233.

Kimberly 176, Oshkosh North 200

At Westhaven, par 35

Kimberly: Aiden Cudney 38, Chance Rill 44, Kade Dunham 46, Hayden Karpinski 48.

Oshkosh North: Christian Geffers 47, Isaac Geffers 50, Keegan Moore 51, Evan Chopp 52.

TRACK AND FIELD

Dodge County Meet

GIRLS

COLUMBUS 170.5, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 144, WAUPUN 84, BEAVER DAM 63, LOMIRA 54, HORICON 27, MAYVILLE 22.5, WATERLOO 11, OAKFIELD 1

100: 1, Jaiden Dornaus COL :12.90; 2, Ivy Schulz LOM :13.30; 3, Leah Patrykus WAU :13.40. 200: 1, Jaiden Dornaus COL :27.50; 2, Leah Patrykus WAU :28.40. 400: 1, Maya Pearcy COL 1:02.20. 800: 1, Mila Westra BD 2:31.30. 1,600: 1, Jemma Habben WLP 5:46.10; 2, Josie Koima WAU 5:46.30; 3, Sasha Doyle LOM 5:59.90. 3,200: 1, Josie Kooima WAU 12:49.80; 2, Zoey Bauer LOM 13:21.20. 100H: 1, Grace Kahl COL :17.70. 300H: 1, Leanah Schlatter WAU :51.90. 400R: 1, Waupun (Jacy Krueger, Parker Hoeft, Naomi Kelly, Leah Patrykus) :54.30. 800R: 1, Columbus 1:56.60; 2, Waupun (Parker Hoeft, Jacy Krueger, Emma Walstra, Naomi Kelly) 1:57.70. 1,600R: 1, Columbus 4:19.40; 3, Waupun (Naomi Aalsma, Naomi Kelly, Emma Walstra, Leanah Schlatter) 4:40.80. 3,200R: 1, Watertown Luther Prep 10:54.40; 3, Lomira (Zoey Bauer, Eleanor Rhodes, Parker Litterick, Sasha Doyle) 11:27.20. Shot: 1, Kylie Wittnebel BD 31-9.5. D: 1, Kylie Wittnebel BD 101-7. HJ: 1, Macy Woodward COL 5-2.

BOYS

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 149.5, COLUMBUS 115.5, MAYVILLE 73, BEAVER DAM 69, HORICON 68, WAUPUN 45, LOMIRA 38, WATERLOO 19, OAKFIELD 6

100: 1, Noah Gengler COL :10.90. 200: 1, Ethan Fraze HOR :23.30. 400: 1, Lucas Holtz WLP :52.80; 2, Ethan Fraze HOR :53.70; 3, Marcus Volkert MAY :55.20. 800: 1, Eliott Heiderich WLP 2:11.40. 1,600: 1, Tucker McGee COL 4:51.00. 3,200: 1, Austin Zamorano HOR 10:46.80. 110H: 1, Bradley Bushke MAY :16.70; 3, Kyler Sanders WAU :18.50. 300H: 1, Jeremiah Stanton WLP :44.40; 3, Wyatt Johnson HOR :47.50. 400R: 1, Mayville (Logan Waas, Nicholas Luebke, Chase Merritt, Bradley Bushke) :45.70. 800R: 1, Mayville (Logan Waas, Nicholas Luebke, Zane Vetter, Bradley Bushke) 1:35.60. 1,600R: 1, Watertown Luther Prep 3:38.50; 2, Horicon (Logan McDonald, Alec Jarmain, Ethan Fraze, Isaac Howard) 3:45.40; 3, Mayville (Wyatt Meyrose, Sawyer Hardesty, Chase Merritt, Marcus Volkert) 3:51.40. 3,200R: 1, Waupun (Cameron Pokorny, Marcus Kuhn, Connor Kuhn, Triston Rockwell) 8:56.00; 2, Horicon (Wyatt Johnson, Austin Zamorano, Logan McDonald, Mason Holl) 9:10.50. Shot: 1, Vance Berget COL 42-10. D: 1, Nate Dewhurst LOM 134-1. HJ: 1, Adison Mittelstadt MAY 5-10; 2, Cayden Reinwald HOR 5-8. PV: 1, Cole Pettersen BD 11-0; 3 (tie), Tyson Lendved MAY and Braden Vollmer MAY 9-0.

Princeton Belke Invitational

GIRLS

DODGELAND 202, PARDEEVILLE 102, PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE 75.5, WESTFIELD/MONTELLO 72, MARKESAN 70.5, VALLEY CHRISTIAN 58, TRI-COUNTY 40.5, RIO 36.5, HUSTISFORD 24

Top Valley Christian finishers

100: 3, Alaina Wojtowski VC :13.72. 400: 2, Ellie Dinkelman VC 1:05.66. 800: 3, Leah Patterson VC 2:42.69. 1,600: 2, Leah Patterson VC 5:44.36. Shot: 2, Camryn Hass VC 34-4.

BOYS

PARDEEVILLE 138, PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE 129, DODGELAND 103, MARKESAN 101, VALLEY CHRISTIAN 71, WESTFIELD/MONTELLO 56, HUSTISFORD 44, RIO 20, TRI-COUNTY 20

Top Valley Christian finishers

400: 2, William Kehoe VC :54.65. 800: 1, Gabriel Medina VC 2:11.62; 2, Jacob Medina VC 2:13.50. 800R: 3, Valley Christian (Asher Lindemann, Nathan Arndt, Joshua Johnson, William Kehoe) 1:47.07. 1,600R: 1, Valley Christian (Joshua Johnson, Jacob Medina, Gabriel Medina, William Kehoe) 3:44.83. Shot: 1, Alexandros Giannopoulos VC 39-8. D: 1, Alexandros Giannopoulos VC 118-9.

Oostburg Flying Dutchmen Invitational

GIRLS

BERLIN 137, OOSTBURG 120, WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN ACADEMY 115, OZAUKEE 105, VALDERS 74, CEDAR GROVE-BELGIUM 52, SALAM 2

3,200R: 1, Cedar Grove-Belgium (Hadley Heimerman, Elise Brill, Faith Konzak, Lyndsay Sass) 10:58.03; 2, Valders (Avery Kauth, Brooke Lau, Alexis Alfson, Hannah Welch) 11:13.83. 100: 1, Hope Taylor OOS :13.17; 2, Diamond Lange WLA :13.62; 3, Grace Werch B :13.71. 1,600: 1, Clara McKee OZ 5:53.76; 2, Emma Boegh B 5:56.44; 3, Holly Bley OO 6:03.37. 800R: 1, Winnebago Lutheran (Kaleigh Purswell, Peyton Kemnitz, Chloe Volbright, Diamond Lange) 1:55.82; 2, Oostburg (Lorelai Haase, Hope Taylor, Brenna Mittag, Kelsey DeBlaey) 1:56.38; 3, Berlin (Ruth Illa Medina, Cayli Johnson, Eva Fleegal, Kate Femali) 2:02.19. 400: 1, Minnie Hoffman OO 1:05.76; 2, Kindness Lange WLA 1:11.27; 3, Alex Budde B 1:12.12. 400R: 1, Winnebago Lutheran Academy (Diamond Lange, Adelyn Kemnitz, Emersyn Moreau, Kaleigh Purswell) :54.64; 2, Berlin (Grace Werch, Violet Lueck, Cayli Johnson, Ruth Illa Medina) :55.74; 3, Oostburg (Kaiya Ramaker, Quinn Hemer, Brenna Mittag Kelsey DeBlaey) :57.02. 300H: 1, Rebecca Hoffmann OZ :49.11; 2, Lorelai Haase OO :51.41; 3, Avery Kauth V :52.52. 800R: 1, Lyndsay Sass CG 2:38.58; 2, Emma Boegh B 2:43.23; 3, Addison Schuebert OZ 2:49.14. 200: 1, Hope Taylor OO :27.31; 2, Kaleigh Purswell WLA :27.88; 3, Kate Femali B :29.35. 3,200: 1, Hannah Welch V 12:24.34; 2, Minnie Hoffman OO 12:57.63; 3, Clara McKee OZ 12:58.02. 1,600R: 1, Berlin (Grace Werch, Jersey Reck, Kate Femali, Emma Boegh) 4:38.95; 2, Winnebago Lutheran Academy (Kindness Lange, Kaylee Richardson, Jessica Lariden, Evelyn Davies) 4:46.89; 3, Valders (Rose Meyer, Elysha Hove, Gena Wagner, Kelsie Bessert) 5:13.10. HJ: 1, Karli Swart OO 4-8; 2 (tie), Amelia Wiener WLA and Hannah Bustamante OZ 4-4. LJ: 1, Brenna Mittag OO 15-7; 2, Karli Swart OO 15-6; 3, Alyssa Winter CG 14-11. TJ: 1, Avery Kauth V 33-8.5; 2, Brynn Meyer OZ 30-10; 3, Karli Swart OO 30-9. Shot: 1, Paige Kurlinski OZ 36-0.5; 2, Violet Lueck B 35-11.5; 3, Morgan Kirmse OZ 33-7.25. D: 1, Violet Lueck B 101-4; 2, Alexa Fleegal B 87-1; 3, Morgan Kirmse OZ 86-10.

BOYS

OOSTBURG 165.5, WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN ACADEMY 110, BERLIN 105, CEDAR GROVE-BELGIUM 85.5, VALDERS 64, OZAUKEE 52, MILWAUKEE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE 42, KINGDOM PREP LUTHERAN 15, SALAM 13

3,200R: 1, Ozaukee (Tyler Mueller, Aaron Nehls, Calvin McKee, Owen Klaus) 8:38.90; 2, Valders (Shane Griepentrog, Brayden Sabel, Clay Taylor, Trey Schneider) 8:48.05; 3, Oostburg (Matthew Wilterdink, Josh Staggs, Jack Staggs, Aaron Bossler) 8:55.15. D: 1, Josh Wensink OO 120-0; 2, Conner Schupp OO 117-5; 3, Austin Lemke OZ 116-5. 110H: 1, Michael Hendrix WLA :16.28; 2, Max Buechler OO :16.44; 3, Aiden Hendrikse OO :16.55. 100: 1, Caleb Beightol CG :11.48; 2, Braxton Bougie OO :11.66; 3, Randy Moore MAS :11.69. 1,600: 1, Clay Taylor V 4:50.3; 2, Owen Klaus OZ 4:55.14; 3, Wyatt Miller B 5:01.83. 800R: 1, Cedar Grove-Belgium (Gabe Egan, Cole Ketterhagen, Ethan Minick, Caleb Beightol) 1:35.95; 2, Berlin (Conner Batley, Makade Thom, Chase Kurczek, Robert Frank) 1:37.80; 3, Oostburg (Caden Eernisse, Ben Batzner, Aiden Haag, Preston Brill) 1:38.03. 400: 1, Lucas Weigand WLA :56.48; 2, Aaron Bossler OO :56.79; 3, David Martinez CG :57.57. 400R: 1, Cedar Grove-Belgium (Gabe Egan, Dylan Herrera, Ethan Minick, Caleb Beightol) :45.81; 2, Oostburg (Aidan Haag, Braxton Bougie, Caden Eernisse, Kevin VanStelle) :46.27; 3, Milwaukee Academy of Science :47.12. 300H: 1, Michael Hendrix WLA :42.62; 2, Aiden Hendrikse OO :42.67; 3, Max Buechler OO :44.57. 800: 1, Wyatt Miller B 2:15.42; 2, Jamison Velzke CB 2:15.46; 3, Michael Kuerschner CG 2:18.56. 200: 1, Braxton Bougie OO :23.29; 2, Devin Derleth B :23.62. 3,200: 1, Shane Griepentrog V 9:28.48; 2, Calvin McKee OZ 10:13.68; 3, Jack Staggs OO 10:14.76. 1,600R: 1, Oostburg (Aiden Hendrikse, Aaron Bossler, Ben Batzner, Kevin VanStelle) 3:44.66; 2, Winnebago Lutheran Academy (Jacob Huey, Lucas Weigand, Michael Hendrix, Caleb Pausma) 3:48.11; 3, Valders (Luke Risse, Trey Schneider, Cole Hove, Matthew Welch) 3:48.99. HJ: 1, Isaiah Krueger B 6-0; 2, Lucas Weigand WLA 5-10; 3 (tie), Gabe Egan CG and Aiden Hendrikse OO 5-8. LJ: 1, Amare Jackson MAS 20-10.5; 2, Ethan Minick CG 20-1; 3, Devin Derleth B 19-11.5. TJ: 1, Devin Derleth B 44-2; 2, Lucas Weigand WLA 39-3; 3, Ben Batzner OO 39-2.5. Shot: 1, Conner Swihart OO 44-8.75; 2, Sam Welch V 42-0; 3, Kaiden Schmitz WLA 40-5.5. D: 1, Josh Wensink OO 120-0; 2, Conner Schupp OO 117-5; 3, Austin Lemke OZ 116-5.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area