It was a totally different sport that brought Mike Schroeder to this part of the state some four years ago. Then, COVID hit, and Schroeder punted on one, and moved on. “I ran the Coeur d’Alene Hockey Academy three years after moving here,” said Schroeder, who moved from southern Idaho in 2018. “After COVID hit, we had less numbers of kids coming and weren’t able to do as much, so I got out of that and got back into teaching and coaching.”

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO