Salute to our Veterans: Sergeant James Nickerson

Three US Navy sailors have died on an aircraft carrier in less than a week, with officials saying the tragedies are all unrelated. The deaths happened on the USS George Washington earlier this month, with two of the three victims so-far identified. They are Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha...
The United States Army admitted this week that it is struggling to recruit new soldiers to the service, and that it is reducing the size of the force by thousands of troops, making the Army the smallest it’s been since World War II. “We’re facing, obviously, some challenging conditions...
For expeditionary operations, pack animals can offer low-cost, low-signature mobility in rugged terrain. Don't miss out. Become a member of the Naval Institute today. 1. Gen David H. Berger, USMC, “Preparing for the Future: Marine Corps Support to Joint Operations in Contested Littorals,” Military Review (May 2021). 3....
Two soldiers stationed in Texas have been ordered to federal prison for conspiring to transport undocumented migrants, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, pleaded guilty last December. The active duty soldiers with the U.S. Army face 30 and 24 months in prison, respectively.
The Navy on Tuesday identified two of three sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier George Washington who have died in the past 10 days, though few details have been released about what led to their deaths. Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mika’il Rayshawn Sharp was found dead at an off-base...
April 20 (UPI) -- At least two of three U.S. Navy sailors who died while assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington died by suicide, the Navy confirmed Wednesday. Retail Services Specialist 3rd Mikail Sharp and Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman were found dead at two different sites away from the ship.
Paul Worley leaned in close, speaking softly while caressing Huckleberry’s long beige muzzle as the horse stood perfectly still under a shade canopy at the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center. Slowly walking around the 1,270-pound draft horse, he lifted each of the animal’s powerful legs, bringing up one hoof...
The commanding officer and sergeant major of a Hawaii infantry unit dubbed “America’s battalion” both were fired in late March, the Marine Corps has confirmed. Lt. Col. Benjamin Wagner and Sgt. Maj. Jayson Clifton, of 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines, were fired March 31 in Hawaii, Task & Purpose first reported.
The captain of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington told his crew on Monday "the suicides have got to stop" after another one of its sailor had apparently died by suicide over the weekend. It was the third such death in just nine days. "We got to stick together," Captain...
The U.S. Navy is investigating what they believe is an intentional act of vandalism that damaged equipment within the Virginian-class submarine USS Texas (SSN-775) in the last month. The suspected vandalism took place as the USS Texas has been undergoing maintenance at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine. Shipyard spokesperson...
The Navy and Marine Corps recently proved they can operate an amphibious assault carrier as if it were a fixed-wing aircraft carrier, which officials said will give them more options for how to use these ships in the future. The naval services fully exercised the Marine Corps’ “lightning carrier” concept...
A group of warrant officers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, gained notoriety last week after their hangar bathroom was shared by U.S. Army WTF Moments. The 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion latrine lacks many of the amenities soldiers have come to know and love about most Army bathrooms — the familiar washed-out glow of flickering fluorescent lights; rusty, broken hand soap dispensers; suspicious puddles; and stained ceiling tiles that inspire questions that you don’t want answers to.
The Navy now has five submarines homeported in Guam — up from two the service had based there as of November 2021. The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines Springfield and Annapolis shifted their homeport to Naval Base Guam last month. The Springfield was previously based in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii while the Annapolis was at Naval Base Point Loma in California.
A U.S. Navy sailor died during a training evolution with U.S. Marines in Hawaii on Sunday. The Navy first identified the deceased sailor on Wednesday as 29-year-old Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler. Fowler was assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One and was participating in a training evolution with the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay.
WASHINGTON — The expeditionary warfare community is eyeing ways to use all its forces in future operations, with fleet experiments looping special operations forces, mine countermeasures sailors, Seabees and more into traditional naval operations. Brig. Gen. David Odom, the director of expeditionary warfare on the chief of naval operations’...
There is no greater service to the nation than giving one’s life for one’s country. President Abraham Lincoln movingly referred to sacrifice of Union soldiers in his Gettysburg Address in 1863 as the “last full measure of devotion.” The United States honors military heroes on holidays including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day at […]
