ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

F-Cats drop two in Altoona

By NH Fisher Cats
manchesterinklink.com
 2 days ago

Altoona, Pa. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-5) dropped both games of a Thursday doubleheader to the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-7), 5-2 and 11-2. New Hampshire never led over the pair of games. Game 1 – Altoona 5, New Hampshire 2. New Hampshire starter Joey...

manchesterinklink.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Dragons rally to beat West Michigan

Justice Thompson lined a 3-2 pitch into center field to drive in the winning run with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Dayton Dragons to a 10-9 walk-off victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps.
DAYTON, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

Fightin Phils snap six-game skid with 4-3 win over Harrisburg

READING, Pa. - Reading rallied to snap a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over Harrisburg on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium. After the Senators had taken a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning on a three-run home run from Taylor Gushue, the Fightin Phils answered with a pair of RBI singles in the bottom of the eighth from Jack Conley and Vito Friscia.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bill aims to create top-tier urban search and rescue team in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two lawmakers are saying the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse in Frick Park in January reaffirmed why western Pennsylvania needs a top-tier urban search and rescue team. Thursday, they introduced legislation with the goal of making that happen.Pittsburgh's assistant fire chief says they called in the state's only urban search and rescue team to help with search efforts when the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in Frick Park in January. However, since it's based in Philadelphia, he says his team had to wait hours for them to get there. That's why he says passing this legislation is so important...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altoona, PA
State
New Hampshire State
Altoona, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Ledger Independent

Royals strike for nine in the 1st, run-rule Augusta

Jason Butler has been experimenting lately. Mason County’s baseball coach found a winning concoction Friday. The Royals subdued Augusta, 13-1 in five innings. “I’m trying to find what clicks best for us,” Butler said. “It’s a big experiment, and here’s the thing: All these kids have the capability of putting the bat on the ball. It’s just trying to find the right combinations.”
MASON COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Gonzales
CBS Pittsburgh

Game Commission trying to catch bear in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - The Game Commission says it's been trying to get a bear out of Uniontown for months.Many neighbors have caught this bear on their ring cameras. In one video, the bear is seen walking up the driveway and through the backyard.The Game Commission says they've set traps but haven't had any luck. Parents say they're worried since the neighborhood has kids running around constantly. The bear has also broken a fence in the neighborhood. The commission wants residents to know that bears don't want human contact. If you leave them alone, they'll leave you alone and it's safe to be outside.Officials asked residents to help out by not leaving garbage or food lying around outside.The Game Commission is thinking about setting up another trap. If all else fails, they may have to corner the bear and trap him, but that's a last resort. 
UNIONTOWN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Central Mountain baseball defeats Montoursville on the road

Montoursville’s baseball team didn’t roll over when it was faced with just one out left to make a run. Central Mountain sophomore pitcher Brady Myers took command, striking out his first two batters in relief. But the spool unraveled and after a base hit, walk and dropped third strike, the Warriors were in prime position to not only tie it up, but potentially go the distance as well.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy