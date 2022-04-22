Rockers roll in opener

Kentucky Wild Health Genomes’ Anderson Miller runs to first base as the ball is thrown to High Point Rockers’ Logan Morrison for an out during Thursday’s season opener at Truist Point. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The Rockers opened the season by feasting on the bullpen of new Atlantic League member Kentucky Wild Health on Thursday.

High Point struck for 10 runs over two innings against the Genomes relievers and posted a 10-5 victory with league president Rick White in the crowd at Truist Point stadium.

The Rockers trailed 5-0 when its offense came alive and was aided by two critical Genomes errors.

With one out, Logan Morrison and Jerry Downs drew walks and Tyler Ladendoirf popped a single to shallow left to load the bases. After a strikeout, Xander Weil, in his first game with the club, laced a single that scored Morrison and Downs.

Mike Gulino then hit a grounder to third and the throw was wide of first, allowing Ladendrof and Wiel to score. Ben Aklinski, also in his first game for High Point, was hit by a pitch and then stole second. Johnny Field followed with the grounder to third but Luke Becker’s throw was wide of first again, allowing Gulino and Aklinski to score the tying and go-ahead runs.

The Rockers added four runs in the seventh. Ladendorf led off with a single and scored from first on Quincy Latimore’s double. Gulino lopped a bloop single that scored Latimore, and Ben Aklinski drilled a deep shot to right that got over the wall for a two-run home run and a 10-5 lead.

The Rockers finished with 11 hits. Gulino went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Aklinski went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. Ladendorf was 2 for 5 with two runs and Wiel was 1 for 4 with a run and RBI.

“We kept grinding out at bats,” Rockers manager Jamie Keele said. “We got a couple of clutch hits. I’m proud of the boys.”

And while Kentucky’s bullpen struggled, High Point’s last four pitchers struck out the last 10 pitchers they faced, a team record for consecutive strikeouts. Austin Glorius, who got the win, Bryce Hensley, Adam Choplick and Jonathon Crawford combined for the record and keyed a team total of 16 strikeouts.

In the first five innings, High Point managed just four hits and no runs against Kentucky starter Dustin Beggs.

Justin Nicolino started for the Rockers, was replaced with two outs in the fifth and charged with three runs. Genome catcher Chase Vallot hit a two-run homer in the second. In the fifth, Demetrius Moorer led off with a single and scored on a single after Joe Johnson replaced Nicolino. Johnson didn’t make it out of the sixth, giving up two runs after allowing a single and a walk to the first two batters of the inning, making it 5-0.

Nicolino, a former Major Leaguer, fanned six and allowed four hits in addition to three runs.