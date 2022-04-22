ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

New transportainment regulations on the way?

WKRN
 2 days ago

Victims of Waffle House shooting remembered four …. Mother grieves her daughter, others lost to gun violence …....

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 0

WKRN

New report reveals damage caused by Hatcher Mountain Indigo Lane fire

A new report was released Thursday revealing the damage caused by wildfires in Sevier County.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
UPI News

Connecticut trooper charged with shooting death of 19-year-old Black man

April 21 (UPI) -- Connecticut's Office of Inspector General has charged a state trooper with fatally shooting a 19-year-old Black man two years ago. Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. announced Wednesday that Connecticut State Trooper Brian North has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm for the police-involved killing of Mubarak Soulemane on Jan. 15, 2020.
WEST HAVEN, CT
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: The needless death of a neglected boy

Clutching a leaf in his hand, Hakeem Hussain died alone in freezing temperatures aged just seven years old. His body was found not at home, but an address in Birmingham where his mother had been staying more and more, as she increasingly relied on class A drugs. For years, Hakeem...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRN

Boom! TDOT contractors have a blast preventing rockslides

Contractors for the Tennessee Department of Transportation blasted away Friday in a project aimed at mitigating rockslides.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Caught on video: Parent accused of assaulting Clarksville principal arrested

After searching all night, deputies have arrested a Montgomery County mom accused of assaulting a school principal.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man arrested for arson in La Vergne

Authorities arrested an arson suspect accused of setting a triplex on fire in La Vergne.
LA VERGNE, TN
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed During Shooting Involving Harford County Deputies, Sheriff Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was fatally shot by at least one Harford County sheriff’s deputy in Bel Air, Maryland, on Saturday, according to authorities. Two deputies were placed on administrative leave after the shooting, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said during a press conference this evening.    It was not immediately clear if one deputy or both of them fired bullets that struck the man. The shooting happened at a shopping center near Rock Spring Road at Spenceola Parkway around 2:45 p.m., according to authorities. Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler says Harford County deputies shot and killed a reportedly suicidal man who was believed to be...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Philly

Fatal Shootings In East Frankford Leaves Community Thinking About Times Before Nonstop Gun Violence In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon on Darrah Street in Philadelphia’s East Frankford section, police say. Later in the evening, a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in the neighborhood as well. And in Nicetown, two 16 year old boys were shot in a separate shooting. Police are still looking for the suspect in the woman’s murder. One neighbor told Eyewitness News she doesn’t know a solution to the violence. Lynn, who asked CBS3 to use only her middle name, said her son and boyfriend were sitting on her porch when the shooting on Darrah Street happened.  “He was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WKRN

Sentencing in officer death delayed

The man convicted of killing Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker was supposed to be sentenced April 20, 2022. However, that hearing was moved to later in the month. Baker's wife said she will be there when Steven Wiggins faces the judge.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN

